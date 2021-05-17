Officer Inadvertently Breathes In Suspected Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

A Northumberland police officer had a close call with a dangerous narcotic Sunday night when he inadvertently breathed in some grains of the drug that he found during a motor vehicle stop and had to self-administer the anti-overdose Narcan.
The incident occurred at about 9:12 p.m. when the officer, unnamed as of Monday, made a traffic stop on Lost Nation Road.
Arrested was the driver, Christoper Roy, 28, of Milan, who was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license and was placed in custody and charged with several counts of reckless conduct, felony second-degree assault and driving after suspension.
Roy was transported to the Coos County House of Corrections, held on preventative detention, and attended a bail hearing Monday at Coos Superior Court.
The passenger was released without charges.
The police officer was alone when he found the narcotic, which was sent to the state laboratory and is suspected to be fentanyl.
“By policy, the officer was in the process of inventorying the car in preparation for the arrival of a tow truck when the officer moved a piece of paper on the driver seat,” said Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier. “A powdery substance was immediately aerosolized and the officer was not able to avoid exposure to it in time. Within seconds, the officer was dizzy and experiencing difficulty in speech and movement. Alone on the stop, he suspected he had been exposed to a narcotic of some kind and communicated the same to dispatch, which started a Lancaster police officer and an ambulance to the scene.”
All Northumberland police officers carry Narcan on their persons or in the cruiser, said Pelletier.
“The officer self-administered Narcan in order to try to stop being overwhelmed by the exposure he had experienced,” he said. “Help arrived at the scene shortly after and the officer was transported to Weeks Hospital by Groveton EMS. He was treated and released.”
The officer returned to duty Monday morning.
Pelletier, who has been police chief of Northumberland since March 2017, said as far as he is aware, Sunday’s incident is the first time a police officer in the town had been exposed to a narcotic in that fashion.
“Thank God he used his Narcan before he passed out,” said Pelletier. “It was critical having that on him.”
It doesn’t appear the drug was mishandled and the exposure to the officer was instead inadvertent, he said.
“The job remains very dangerous in a lot of different ways, but this is a risk that they take every day when they’re out there, and they willingly take the risk,” said Pelletier.
Northumberland officers rarely handle such narcotics in-house and instead keep any loose powder bagged and sealed and send it to the state lab, where there is a protocol for dealing with it, he said.
Exposure to the drug, however, is not just dangerous to police officers, but to anyone who comes across it, said Pelletier.
“This stuff aerosolizes very, very quickly and becomes airborne and can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled through the noise, and even through the eyes,” he said. “In terms of how dangerous it can be, if a grain the size of a grain of salt gets in the eye or nose, you can stop breathing. It’s very powerful. If someone encounters it or finds someone’s stash in a house, don’t touch it. Call us or call someone who can take care of it safely. It’s a dry, light powder and becomes airborne very easily … A little bit of it can change your life very quickly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.