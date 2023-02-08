Officer Resigns For Improperly Running Plates
Franconia Police Officer Gary Pilotte. (File Photo)

A Franconia Police officer who improperly ran plates for unauthorized purposes has resigned rather than face criminal charges.

The New Hampshire Attorney General‘s office on Wednesday announced that former FPD officer Gary Pilotte misused the State Police On-Line Telecommunications System (“SPOTS”) following a 2018 off-duty incident.

