Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby inherited a department that was undermanned and overburdened.
When he took over in March, 60% of staff positions were vacant and there was a considerable backlog of open cases, including violent crimes.
Six months later the HPD is back on track.
The department doubled its roster from three to six officers, including two new detectives to clear cases. If two vacancies are filled, the patrol division would be at full strength and could resume 24-hour coverage.
It’s progress. But Appleby expressed some frustration at the pace.
Part of that might be his own doing. A former State trooper, he has been selective about who he brings on.
The other part is a shallow hiring pool.
A lack of qualified applicants has jolted departments statewide. The culprits are contemporary views on policing and a COVID-fueled worker shortage. That has some officers feeling overworked, underappreciated and considering other career paths. And the problem is expected to get worse before it gets better.
“I’m actually not happy with the progress I’ve made. I thought it would be much faster to get the right kind of officers on the job. And I was taken aback by what a shortage we have,” Appleby said.
Even so, he said, “I don’t want to sacrifice quality just to have coverage.”
MORE OPENINGS, FEWER APPLICANTS
The New Hampshire police academy welcomed its biggest-ever class this fall.
A case of too many candidates? Quite the opposite.
The fact is, there’s not enough.
More officers are leaving the field and fewer replacements are coming forward to take their place. So the academy exceeded its traditional 67-cadet limit in order to fill openings.
“Agencies cannot hire fast enough to address the attrition that is occurring,” said John Scippa, director of the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council.
The exodus has created a competitive hiring market.
With scant new applicants, departments are poaching experienced officers from other departments. Those officers are being lured away with better salaries, benefits, and other incentives.
It’s good for some departments, who inherit knowledgeable and certified officers, and bad for others, whose considerable investment in recruiting, hiring and training is lost.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith described the pros and cons to inter-departmental recruiting.
“If you get a certified officer from another department, that drastically reduces the training time. You don’t have to send them to the academy, and field training might not take as long as a new recruit. But the disadvantage is, you’re depleting another department of that resource, and now that department is low on personnel,” Smith said.
Complicating matters, Smith said, are generational employment habits.
Once upon a time, officers stayed with departments their whole careers. Now, they look elsewhere after about 24 months, and job hop frequently.
“We do have initial contracts that exceed that [24-month time frame]. But, in a very competitive field, we have to be creative as an employer to keep those individuals on-board beyond that period of time,” Smith said.
LOCAL STRUGGLES
Departments across the North Country have felt the pinch.
Lancaster, Lisbon, and Northumberland Police have all experienced a hiring crunch.
Lancaster has operated with two vacant positions since winter 2020-2021. They were short-staffed through a busy summer, which saw record levels of traffic and tourism. They recently made two conditional officers to bring the department back to full strength (seven offices including the chief).
Northumberland has one unfilled vacancy. Recruitment has been a challenge, due to the area’s low population and workforce scarcity. Meanwhile, NPD’s arrest numbers have increased from 38 in 2017 o 84 last year.
Lisbon hired two officers in September after a year of staffing challenges. The hires brought the department to four full-time officers. To make those hires, the department eliminated four part-time positions.
Staff shortages put officers at risk of burnout, as they work longer hours and handle larger caseloads.
They also impact victims, Appleby said.
“The most involved cases — and the most important cases — are the ones with victims, particularly sexual assaults. They’re so in-depth. We’re talking months of investigation,” he said.
When manpower runs low, those long investigations stretch even longer. And many of those victims, including women and children, remain in jeopardy.
“We want to get on that as soon as possible, so we can get them out of harm’s way as fast as possible,” he said.
PERCEPTIONS AND REFORMS
At the heart of the workforce problem is a negative perception of law enforcement.
Nationwide, police have faced withering criticism in the wake of high-profile incidents involving race and use of force, notably the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.
It has impacted morale at departments big and small.
“We’re seeing people decide that it might be time to consider a different profession, just because of the climate,” Scippa said.
Appleby said officers feel undervalued.
“The challenge — all around the state and the nation — is that no one appreciates what the officers do,” he said, claiming that well-intended reforms have stripped officers or powers and returned criminals to the streets. “All of that equals no one wants to be an officer right now.”
Efforts such as the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT), established by Gov. Chris Sununu in June 2020, are meant to restore trust in law enforcement.
The 14-member panel — which included representatives of law enforcement, the courts, state agencies, Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and the ACLU — emerged from 10 weeks of deliberations with 48 recommendations.
Those include creating a state Misconduct Review Board, which would require legislative approval, and requiring body cameras on state police, which the Executive Council funded through a $3.4 million contract in August.
However it could be some time before those reforms make an impact.
At the community level, departments are doing their part to maintain and grow public confidence.
“Our department has always strived to meet our mission in regards to ethics and integrity and professionalism,” Smith said.
Added Appleby, “What we’re preaching right now, what I’ve always preached, is ‘Just do your job.’ Treat everybody with dignity and respect.”
