Friday marked a moment of celebration for local hospital officials tempered by the persistent and daunting challenges facing rural healthcare systems.
Local, state and federal officials gathered Friday at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to announce the receipt of critical funding for facility construction projects and to discuss the myriad needs of hospitals and health care providers in rural America.
“We’ve got some real challenges. Declining margins, workforce challenges that are outstripping our ability to meet our community’s needs, aging demographics in many of our rural communities putting incredible pressure on us, not to mention the ravages of just insane inflation really doing damage to our institutions,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester. “But today underscores something because I think we really have something special here in Vermont. We have a group of people, at all levels of our communities, our government, our institutions and our rural hospitals and health systems, we’re all rowing in the same direction and we’re a team and we’re facing these challenges as a team.”
Tester and the others in attendance - including Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small, USDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring, and Vermont Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson, as well as representatives for Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Becca Balint, and other state health officials - highlighted the good that the funding will provide while relaying the systemic and mounting problems hospitals face.
NVRH is slated to receive $17.5 million in grants and loans from USDA to support the second phase of the hospital’s expansion and renovation that is already underway. NVRH is currently adding four beds to the Emergency Department, and with the new funding, intends to continue the expansion and renovation of the ED as well as expand the lab and pharmacy services at the hospital. Tester said phase 2 still needs to get through the approval process but will hopefully break ground next year and would take two years to complete.
“We could not also do it without the support of the entire community and we are blessed with a community that really understands the needs and has really stepped up to the plate,” said Tester, noting that its ongoing philanthropic goal for the facility project is in the millions.
“So the funding … that’s going to help here is really, really significant and I think represents an immense commitment on the part of the federal government to play a role, a constructive role, in our local hospitals and in our local rural communities,” said Welch, who saluted the work and sacrifice of health care workers through the pandemic and recognized hospitals as significant social and economic hubs in rural communities.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw what people in rural America knew all along,” said Torres Small. “Was that the system, especially in places where you don’t have the same economies of scale to sustain a hospital in rural places, is fragile.”
That fragility was front and center when the forum pivoted to the broader discussion of healthcare challenges.
“Our healthcare systems have moved from an urgent crisis and emergency situation into an enduring emergency,” said Waring. “We need to figure out how to continue to keep our rural health care systems vital and vibrant and sustainable over the long term.”
“The biggest challenge lies ahead of us, and I think the next five years are going to be much more challenging in the healthcare environment than the last three,” said Tester. “And part of that is just the tremendous financial strain that we’re all under, the overwhelming workforce challenges that we’re all facing, and then, here in rural Vermont, we’ve got an aging demographic that needs a lot more care.”
Tester noted NVRH was designed to see 25 to 30 patients a day and now consistently sees 40-50 patients, often with medical surges at the hospital and other providers, like the express care center.
“It simply doesn’t meet the needs of our community today,” said Tester. “We’re passionate about caring for the members of our community, and it’s really important for us to make sure that we have the facilities that this community depends on.”
“The system is sort of cracking and doing things we’ve never seen before,” said Joseph Woodin, CEO of Copley Hospital in Morrisville, which is slated to receive $11 million for a medical office building in Waterbury. Woodin described things hospitals used to take for granted, like the ability to transfer patients needing more advanced care, as beginning to break down under the stresses on the healthcare system.
Tester described the hospital as a health care hub that relies on the systems around it like EMS, tertiary care facilities, nursing homes, home health care providers and pharmacies, referencing the recent closure of Walgreens in St. Johnsbury.
“The reality is, as I look around, all of those other systems that we count on are literally houses on fire and it all backs up on to the hospital,” said Tester. “So what is already a challenging environment is further straining and challenging our hospitals and our ability to care for patients.”
Tester and Woodin cited workforce challenges, the costs of hiring traveling providers, the increased treatment needs of the aging population, mental health and substance abuse issues and more.
“Sorry. I wish we could be more positive,” quipped Woodin.
“The pandemic shined a microsocope on things that were pressures before that we thought we had time to address,” said Samuelson. “It’s identified that we can’t address any one of them in series but we have to address them all in parallel, at the same time, which is causing significant stressors on our system.”
“It’s sobering. It’s real,” said Welch of the myriad challenges facing every sector of the health care system.
“We were so focused on controlling costs over the last decade or two that we weren’t forward thinking of ‘What do our hospitals in our systems need for capacity?’,” said Tester. “I call it a 20-year problem. It’s like the python swallowing an elephant in the baby boomer generation. And we don’t have the infrastructure to support that generation coming through our system and we don’t have the workforce for that generation coming through our health system and that is the existential problem we have.”
“Smaller hospitals like us who already have margins that do not support meaningful investment in our infrastructure or growing the services that our aging population needs are going to really struggle and that could long-term, if we don’t solve that problem, that will result in poorer health outcomes and lower quality of life for the people that we care deeply about,” said Tester. “Because the people we’re caring about in this hospital, it’s my family, it’s my friends and it’s my neighbors. So we’ve got to solve this problem.
