Game wardens found a body in the Connecticut River Tuesday morning, and officials believe it is Richard C. Gammell Sr., a man who stepped into the icy Passumpsic River three miles upstream in February.
Gammell, 84, of St. Johnsbury, parked his vehicle on the River Road in St. Johnsbury early on Feb. 27, and tracks in the snow indicate he walked to a frozen section of the river near the bank and plunged into open water.
Vermont State Police began a search soon after Gammell was reported missing and have searched many days since, with troopers searching on foot along the riverbanks. Tuesday was the second time VSP had access to a helicopter. Also joining the search on Tuesday were members of the VSP Scuba Team and wardens with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
A report by Lt. Jason Letourneau on Tuesday notes that wardens searching from a canoe found the body near the riverbank on the Connecticut River. They had set out in the canoe at about 8:45 a.m. and located the body shortly before 11 a.m. The location where the body was found was more than three miles downstream from where Gammell entered the water.
State police, including members of the Scuba Team, and a helicopter from U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit also were involved in the search and recovery effort. Later on Tuesday, Scuba Team members suited up and entered the water near where Gammell went in and did some training.
The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for positive identification and for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The discovery of the body means closure for Gammell’s family, including his brother Ken, who spent hours on the side of the River Road along with other family members while authorities searched on Feb. 27 and 28.
Ken Gammell said at the time, “We’d like to have closure.”
The location of where Richard went into the water is near the area where he was born. Ken referred to the interstate bridge over River Road and said the bridge is located in an area where the Gammells lived many years ago.
“It’s where he was born,” said Ken, referring to his brother, Richard.
Ken said that connection to the past was why Richard drove to that location on Feb. 27.
“I think that’s exactly why he ended it here,” he said.
Ken said in February he didn’t know for sure what may have driven his brother to take his own life. Part of it may have been a worsening eye disease that was causing him to lose his vision, he said.
Richard in recent years had been a driver for Rural Community Transport, which is something he loved to do because he loved spending time with people, said Ken Gammell.
“He’d drive down to Boston two or three times a day because he just loved people,” he said.
As his eyesight diminished he couldn’t drive for them anymore, which Ken said probably hit his brother hard.
“When you got a purpose in life and then you ain’t got a purpose anymore, you know that really takes it out of you,” he said.
