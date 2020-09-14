Officials Call House Fire Suspicious

This house on Pleasant Street burned on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Fire officials investigating a fire that destroyed a house on Pleasant Street Saturday say it’s suspicious.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that engulfed the two-story structure at 236 Pleasant St. Firefighters responded at 12:45 a.m. The property is owned by Winston Jennison Investments LLC, of Johnson. No one had lived there for several years, according to a report by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Michael LaCourse.

