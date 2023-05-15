Officials: Choice Program Creates Further Challenges For Public Education Funding

LISBON — The state’s school voucher system was a topic of discussion during an event hosted by the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project at Lisbon Regional School on May 11.
Former Democratic state Rep. Sue Ford of Easton expressed concern that the state’s Education Freedom Account program would further erode taxpayer funding for public education.
In its first two years, EFA has poured nearly $30 million into home, private and religious school education, ten times what Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut originally predicted.
“That is outrageous,” Ford said. “You are not going to have enough state money to send back to towns if we continue with the [EFA] system.”
NHSFFP executive director Zack Sheehan called it a challenging topic.
“It is effectively a blank check … with no cap,” he said.
State Rep. Corinne Cascadden, D-Berlin, is a member of the House Education Committee and has fought unsuccessfully to bring more transparency to the EFA program, which allows participants to spend state money (averaging $4,800 peer student) for educational expenses such as private school tuition and homeschooling supplies.
Over the first two years, $805,000 was spent on Amazon.com for unspecified purposes.
“I don’t disagree with school choice. I think parents should decide how and where you educate your kid,” Cascadden said. “[But] this [EFA] money which is raised by your local property taxes is going to people who have no accountability for it.”
Cascadden was a member of a past legislative commission that determined the state’s current school funding system was regressive.
The commission recommended a new, fairer funding formula, but the resulting legislation was killed for lack of support.
“Nobody dares bring it back on the table,” she said.
She said opposition to education funding reform was party driven, noting that most bills regarding the matters emerge from the 20-member House Education Committee with split recommendations, with 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans disagreeing.
“Every bill on school funding comes out as a 10-10 vote with no recommendation, goes to the full house, and it loses,” she said.
