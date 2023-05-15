Officials: Choice Program Creates Further Challenges For Public Education Funding
LISBON — The state’s school voucher system was a topic of discussion during an event hosted by the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project at Lisbon Regional School on May 11.

Former Democratic state Rep. Sue Ford of Easton expressed concern that the state’s Education Freedom Account program would further erode taxpayer funding for public education.

