Officials Conduct Ground Search Connected To Maura Murray Investigation

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire State Police, with the assistance of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, conducted a ground search of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, in connection with the investigation of Maura Murray. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.
Maura Murray (age 21 at the time of her disappearance) went missing in February 2004. She was a student at UMASS-Amherst college and left the college on February 9, 2004. At approximately 7:30 p.m. that night, Ms. Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 (Route 112 is also known as Wild Ammonoosuc Road) in Haverhill. Shortly afterward, a private citizen saw and spoke to the female, believed to be Ms. Murray, at the accident scene. However, when the police arrived, she was not there. In the years since Ms. Murray went missing, numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement authorities and private citizens, with no positive results.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off their property during the search and as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 223-3648 or email them at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.
