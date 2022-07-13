NORTH COUNTRY — Authorities conducted a search in connection with the disappearance of Maura Murray on Wednesday.
New Hampshire State Police, assisted by New Hampshire Fish and Game, combed an area along Route 112 by the Landaff/Easton town line on the northwest edge of the White Mountain National Forest.
In a press release, state Attorney General John Formella wrote, “The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion.”
Officials performed a line search in the area of Brill Road on Wednesday afternoon and K-9 units could be seen along the banks of the Wild Ammonoosuc River.
The search took place approximately five miles from where Murray was last seen 18 years ago.
The 21-year-old University of Massachusetts nursing student disappeared on Feb. 9, 2004. She packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family, and left Amherst. That night she crashed her car on rural Route 112 in Haverhill.
Two neighbors called 9-1-1 to report the accident. One heard the car strike a tree and looked outside to see it resting on a snowbank. Another drove by, stopped to offer help, and continued home after Murray told him not to call the police because she had called AAA. However, when Haverhill Police arrived on the scene shortly after the first call, Murray was gone.
She has not been seen since that cold February night.
“In the years since Ms. Murray went missing, numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement authorities and private citizens, with no positive results,” Formella wrote.
The case has been the subject of much speculation and media attention.
It has been featured on multiple programs (such as ABC news program 20/20 and the Investigation Discovery series Disappeared) was the subject of a six-part television documentary series on the Oxygen network, and has been covered extensively in books, internet forums, and podcasts.
Murray’s disappearance has been called “the first crime of the social media age” due to Facebook being launched five days after she went missing.
Earlier this year the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a nationwide alert on the case, so that multiple agencies can pool their resources. Her sister, Julie, said the alert was “long overdue.”
Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.
Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off their property during the search and as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about Maura Murray is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 223-3648 or email them at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.