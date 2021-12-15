Officials Consider Working Wish List For ARPA Spending

BURKE — As Christmas draws near, town officials are working on their wish list of community needs on which to spend over $400,000 of ARPA money.
Municipal payments as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act are to be spent at the direction of each municipality’s governing body. In Burke, that’s select board members Joe Allard, Chistine Emmons and Ford Hubbard. They discussed a list with nine possible expenditures on it during their most recent meeting on Dec. 6.
It’s a working list created with input from other town officials, including Town Administrator Mike Harris, that is expected to change to some extent over time. Definitive plans aren’t due until the spring.
“These items are for discussion to possibly come up with other items to add to the list,” said Harris. “I put together the list so we would have a running list of ideas to hopefully narrow down over the next few months.”
The amount of money allotted to cities and towns is based on population. In Burke, the amount provided for expenditure is $408,034.05.
Board criteria dictates how the money is to be spent. Two of those are:
• To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
One of the items on Burke’s current wish list is a proposed expenditure of between $70,000 and $80,000 to purchase a 103-acre parcel of land off Victory Road to serve as a community forest. There is a current purchase and sales agreement to acquire the property from current owners Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter for $119,500.
Between grants and individual donations, the Burke Conservation Commission has raised nearly $45,000 to buy the land. The suggested plan would be to use some of the ARPA money to cover the full purchase price.
Harris said such use qualifies because the forest provides a safe, outdoor experience.
“Anything that creates something for people to be outdoors is valid,” he said.
Emmons said she’s hesitant to support such a use of the ARPA funds. She said perhaps there are other sources of funding that could be gained.
One large expenditure anticipated by the town related to a new highway garage is a new salt and sand shed. The estimated cost is $600,000, and Emmons said it’s possible that part of the cost could be covered by the ARPA funds.
Another highway-related expense that was pitched is a roller to pack the gravel road surfaces down after grading. Burke has almost 40 miles of Class 3 and Class 4 gravel roads. Packing the roads down would eliminate surface erosion and control some stormwater runoff, said Harris.
Emmons said the town has more wants and needs than the $400,000-plus ARPA allotment will cover, so officials will be looking for the best long-term bang for the bucks.
“We don’t have enough money to spend on all the things that are on our list to be sure but it’s a good list to work through,” said Emmons.
Burke’s Current List
• A hood exhaust system ($11,660) at the mealsite, which is located in the town community building;
• A stove with electronic pilots for the mealsite ($10,000-15,000);
• “Text my Gov” texting service for municipalities to improve communication ($2000);
• Air Exchange system/AC for the Town Office, and Community room;
• Outside Pavilion to provide outdoor seating;
• Digitization of town land records ($22,000);
• New Website for town office;
• Purchase land off Victory Road for Community Forest ($70,000-$80,000)
• Highway Equipment: Roller to improve stormwater runoff management.
The meal site expenditures qualify, Harris said, because the site serves as the town’s emergency shelter and it provides meals to community members and continued to do so during the pandemic lockdown.
Of the current list, Harris said, “Nothing is set in stone. These are just items we came up with that we think work within the categories.”
Burke has received half of the allotted funds with the remaining 50 percent to come next year.
“We’re just trying to come up with the best place to spend that will have residual benefits going forward, things that would keep giving the town benefit and that would benefit as many residents as possible,” said Harris.
He said members of the public are welcome to weigh in with new ideas for spending or to comment on possibilities that have already been identified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.