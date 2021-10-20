Vermont officials pointed out a growing discrepancy between the pandemic’s impact on the most highly vaccinated counties versus the least.
The details were presented during this week’s media briefing during which Gov. Phil Scott made a case for Vermonter’s to exercise personal responsibility and said those who don’t get vaccinated or take mitigation steps to protect vulnerable people around them are selfish and dangerous.
Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID data and modeling, highlighted the recent differences between the 7 most vaccinated counties and the 7 least vaccinated counties.
“The Northeast Kingdom in particular has had their case rates continue to go up,” said Pieciak. “They are much higher than the rest of the regions of Vermont.”
“Even within a state like ours that is highly vaccinated you can see different outcomes based on the geographic location and the vaccination rates of those communities,” said Pieciak. He said the state analyzed the last 30 days comparing the top 7 vaccinated counties in Vermont with the bottom 7. Essex, Orleans and Caledonia counties have some of the lowest vaccinated rates in the state, along with Orange, Franklin, Windham and Windsor counties.
In the last month, the bottom half of counties saw 33% more infections, 23% more hospitalizations and 40% more deaths than the top counties on a per capita basis, said Pieciak.
“Again all the more reason for those in Vermont who live in communities with higher transmission to protect yourself and your families and get vaccinated and get your booster shot as soon as you are able,” he said.
That discrepancy is highlighted by 2 additional deaths in Caledonia County that happened in recent days, bringing the county total to 14 and the NEK’s total to 29. This is the fifth Caledonia County COVID-related death in the last month.
The 7-day average of new cases in the Northeast Kingdom has been near or above 40 cases per day for over a week, reaching a high of 55 cases per day on Oct. 12. The new infections have been driven largely by Orleans County, which has seen 412 new cases in the last 14 days.
According to the CDC, Orleans County is one of the most active counties in the US in recent days for new cases on a per capita basis. The CDC also notes that Orleans County’s 7-day moving average for test positivity has been climbing and was over 10% as of Sunday. Vermont and federal officials have previously indicated test positivity should be below 5% to ensure the majority of cases are being identified. Positivity rates over 5% could mean there are cases occurring within the community going undetected and furthering the spread of the virus.
The positivity rate in Caledonia County is 2.94% while it is 9.96% in Essex County.
Coos County in northern New Hampshire has seen a similar rise in cases since mid-September and its test positivity rate is at 11.63% indicates the CDC.
Canaan School Test To Stay
During this week’s press conference, the Agency of Education Secretary noted that Canaan School in the NEK recently brought the state’s Test To Stay program online. Canaan School is one of the first to adopt and implement the program, which allows students identified as close contacts of COVID cases to continue to be present at school provided they take a rapid-response antigen test and get a negative result each morning when they arrive at school.
“Canaan was having some trouble getting shipments of their response PCR testing to the lab,” said French. Canaan had previously been launched as a pilot location for take-home PCR testing partly because the school, which serves students from both Vermont and New Hampshire is the only public school district to not enact a mask mandate to start the school year. Where PCR tests need to be analyzed at a lab, the antigen testing can be completed onsite. “So we worked with them intensely over a period of several days to get them set up to do Test To Stay.”
French said his understanding is the process to get Test To Stay up and running went well and the school is now sharing that experience with other districts around the state and the Vermont State School Nurses Association.
St. J Health and Rehab Outbreak
State officials also noted this week’s developments in outbreaks at long-term care facilities. St. Johnsbury Health And Rehab, which saw the first cases in its outbreak a couple of weeks ago, has now reached 32 cases in the current outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.