WEST BURKE — Select board members learned last week that the town’s garbage truck didn’t need an $8,000 repair, but they’re still not convinced it’s up to the task of curbside trash pickup.
During a meeting on Friday that also served as a budget-building session, officials talked trash and the fate of door-to-door rubbish service.
The week prior began with the select board deciding that the town was done putting repair money into the truck and that they would sell it and ended with a decision to repair the truck instead and use it only to park in places where residents could take their trash.
They had been told the fix to address the universal joint in the rear of the vehicle was estimated to cost $8,000.
On Friday, Town Administrator Jim Sullivan shared that a mechanic said the problem they thought they had with the truck wasn’t a problem after all.
“I think that we might have a truck that’s in a little better shape than what we initially thought,” he said.
Still, the truck’s history of repair and maintenance costs has officials leery of sending it up and down the hills of East and West Burke stopping at every house each once a week.
The maintenance and repair figure noted in the “rubbish removal” portion of the Burke budget shows the town spent nearly $27,000 over the $10,000 budgeted amount last year.
Select board members Joe Allard, Mark Daigle and Christine Emmons decided the truck should get a maintenance check-up from a different mechanic to assess just how durable it is. For now, the plan is to park it outside the recycling center in West Burke during the hours the recycling center is open: Wednesdays and Thursdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon. During those hours, residents will be invited to take their rubbish and recycling to that location.
For the sake of the people on the east side, officials will be working out a period of time each week that the truck will be parked outside the East Burke Fire Brigade and available for trash drop-off.
Officials say they recognize the convenient service that the curbside rubbish pickup is to residents, but they need to make sure they’ve got a truck to meet the demand.
While the truck has been out of service, the town has had three large capacity dumpsters placed near the recycling center, but that is a cost and a hassle that officials want to end. Too many non-residents were throwing their garbage in the containers.
Select board members agreed that they need the townspeople to help decide if curbside garbage pickup is something Burke should try to continue by spending the money on truck replacement or whether it should be a drop-off situation, in which case residents could seek out private trash haulers to come to their homes. Allard said he has spoken to a contractor recently who could provide the service.
The plan is to invite the public to the next select board meeting on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. to share their thoughts.
Sullivan said he has heard from several residents about the trash pickup issue with many of them saying they want it to continue.
“They tell me ‘this is something we voted for. We don’t get a lot of services in this town and this is a service we want,’” Sullivan said.
Others have told him that it’s too costly to continue the service and too big of a challenge to staff the service.
West Burke property owner Kevin Blais attended the meeting and spoke at length about his knowledge of truck mechanics. He said it was frustrating to see the town wasting time about an issue with the trash truck that he knew didn’t exist.
“Clearly there was never an issue with that rear-end,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.