Four mascots from campuses within the Vermont State University take part in a celebation held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Statehouse in Montpelier to officially launch the University. Second froom right is the Hornet from the campus in Lyndon Center.(Contributed Photo)
Mike Smith, interim president of Vermont State University addresses a gathering on the steps of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday, July 6, 2023, during a celebration to officially launch the new Vermont State University. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State University (VTSU) marked its official launch on Thursday at the Statehouse.
It’s a three-year transformational process that unifies the previously separate Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (Lyndon and Johnson), and Vermont Technical College.
“The unification will enhance education offerings, including online degree and training programs, for students across Vermont,” said a university spokesperson in a press release. “It will also stabilize the system’s finances into the future.”
State officials joined Vermont State Colleges and Vermont State University leaders to mark the occasion.
“This is an incredible day of celebration and I thank all the state officials whose financial support and words of encouragement have made this possible,” said Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State College system. “I also want to thank our faculty, staff and leaders who did the very hard work necessary to launch this new state university. We are well-positioned for the future because we came together as a state to tackle the immense challenge before us to shore up the state college system. It has been a tremendous honor to be part of this work.”
For its Inaugural year, Vermont State University has already enrolled 1,330 students from 30 states and 21 countries.
“We are excited to welcome our inaugural freshman Vermont State University class and welcome back our returning students who will change our state for the better and that is what is important about this moment,” said Interim Vermont State President Mike Smith. “Over the next several years, we will graduate thousands of nurses, engineers, plumbers, computer programmers, hospitality leaders, climate scientists, educators, counselors and entrepreneurs. These bright and dedicated people will serve on our selectboards, volunteer in our fire departments, coach our youth sports and bring so much to our economy and the fabric of our communities. That’s what rural, public higher education is all about and Vermont State is well positioned to deliver on this promise.”
The governor and legislators were credited with supporting the state college system with bridge funding “to enable the system to transform and create this new state-wide public university.”
“Every learner, regardless of age or income, should have an affordable option to learn a skill, trade or earn a degree and that’s what this unification is about,” said Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski.
Vermont State University, comprised of the former Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, serves students on five campuses and multiple learning sites across the Green Mountains and beyond, as well as online. The university builds upon a history of public higher education in Vermont dating back to 1787.
