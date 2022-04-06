WEST BURKE — Selectmen ended a town office mask mandate during their Monday meeting despite resistance to the idea from one of the town office workers.
“I think it’s time we do away with the mask mandate,” said board Chairman Joe Allard to fellow board members Christine Emmons and Mark Daigle. “Cases are very low; I propose that we abolish it.”
The mandate has been in place since Jan. 3.
It came about at the urging of Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley, who works in the office on School Street each weekday and is a support for her 98-year-old mother who lives in Newark.
“I can’t bring (COVID) to her; it would be a death sentence,” she said on Wednesday.
Allard said a new air purifier in the office should help with air quality. Feeley, who attended the meeting wearing a mask, said without an airflow system that pulls fresh air into the building the purifier is not enough to clear the air of germs.
When the select board implemented their mandate at the beginning of January, they agreed to revisit the decision after three months. That timeframe was reached on Monday.
“At this point I’m not sure the mandate is necessary,” Emmons said. “At this point it just seems like it’s run its course.”
She joined Allard and Daigle to vote unanimously to end the mandate.
Feeley, a town employee for 23 years, said Wednesday she left the meeting disappointed. “I was extremely disappointed that they are not looking out for us,” she said.
She went into work Tuesday morning and removed the mask mandate sign from the office door and took the wording off the website.
Without the select board’s endorsement of the mandate, she said, the likelihood of people masking up before entering the office will greatly diminish.
“Thoughtful people wear a mask,” she said, “and for the people who didn’t want to we had the weight of the select board behind it. Now we can’t say that and there’s nothing we can do.”
The only COVID sign that remains is one that restricts entry to anyone who has COVID symptoms.
Feeley said on average 15-to-20 people enter the town office each weekday.
The COVID variant Omicron is an airborne virus, she said, and it’s highly transmissible. “(Visitors) leave behind germs that don’t go anywhere,” she said. “My worry is someone will come in here and they have COVID and don’t know it and they won’t be wearing a mask.”
She said the select board should have waited until the end of the month. While things are better than they were when the mask mandate was imposed in January, she said, the virus is still present and positive cases are trending up.
“They at least could have left the mask mandate until the end of April to see how the data was trending,” she said.
Select board members said Feeley could wear her own mask to offer herself protection. They also said they could revisit the mandate issue if cases rise to an alarming rate again.
On Wednesday, Feeley said she was not wearing a mask because it was just her and her co-workers in the office at the time.
“If somebody comes in, it goes on,” she said.
