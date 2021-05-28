Officials: NEK Lags State In Vaccinations; Focus Moves To Walk-in Traffic

State officials said Vermont is focusing on walk-in vaccination efforts and a wider array of clinics and events to vaccinate the remaining eligible Vermonters.
During Friday’s media briefing Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the recent trend has seen a significant shift from scheduled appointments to walk-in clinics.
“It’s transitioning to the bulk of our effort is happening with walk-ins now,” said Smith. “We are seeing more and more walk-ins as we move forward.”
“You will see over the next week that number continue to decline in terms of registrations,” added Smith, noting this is partly due to the state’s changing strategy and that mass vaccination sites will start transitioning to other types of sites by mid-June.
“We will be more focused on taking the vaccine to people in walk-up type of sites, said Smith. “It is in transition as we move the vaccine sites to the people where they live, play and work.”
This transition is playing out in the Northeast Kingdom. The vaccination clinic at Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury, run by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care, will soon be winding down. Clinic Manager Jesse Dimick said they have stopped taking new reservations at the clinic and will continue operations there just long enough to wrap up the administration of the remaining second doses.
Dimick said some first dose clinics, which were supposed to run at least through the end of May and for which 150 to 200 doses had been allocated, were canceled after registrations dried up. The state consolidated the remaining first dose appointments to earlier days.
“We could see the transition is going to move to walk-ins and the occasional pop-up,” said Dimick.
On Thursday he helped run a clinic at Hazen Union that served 72 people and on Friday he was at Danville School where about 100 had registered and about 80 additional doses were available for walk-ins.
Dimick said NVRH is now hoping to provide vaccinations at the drive-thru testing site on the hospital campus. He said logistical planning is underway and he is hopeful the vaccine will be available there within a couple of weeks.
Andrea DeLaBruere, Executive Director of the Agency of Human Services, said there were a total of 1,157 first-dose appointments scheduled through the state system at future clinics while many more were utilizing the walk-in opportunities. According to the latest data, 13,474 additional Vermonters need to be vaccinated to reach the state’s goal of having 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated to ease restrictions. There are an additional 123,340 Vermonters who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
During the Friday press conference, state officials promoted a number of walk-in clinics around the state, including several in the Northeast Kingdom. Besides walk-ins available at several of the pharmacies participating in the federal vaccination program, there are clinics on Saturday at the Orleans County Fair Truck Pull starting at 6 p.m., and during a concert at Orleans County Fairgrounds on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. There are also walk-in vaccinations at North Country Hospital daily starting June 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
According to data from the Health Department, the NEK has the lowest vaccination rates in the state with 65.2% vaccinated in Caledonia County, 64.5% in Orleans County and 55.5% in Essex County. The statewide average is about 77%.
New cases in the NEK have continued to drop. The region has now had 7 straight days of fewer than 10 new cases and the regional total stands at 2,643 with 1,070 in Caledonia County, 1,284 in Orleans County and 289 in Essex County.
