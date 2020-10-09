Officials: NEK Most COVID Compliant Part Of The State

The Northeast Kingdom this week continued a streak of being the only region in the state to have recorded no new COVID-19 cases according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Caledonia, Orleans and Essex counties have not had a new cases within the last two weeks while every other county in the state have. In fact, it’s been significantly longer than just two weeks, according to the Health Department data.

