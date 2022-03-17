Officials: NEK Unemployment Increase Reflects Growing Labor Force

Data released this week by the Vermont Department of Labor shows unemployment rates in the Northeast Kingdom jumped last month, outpacing statewide trends but there is a silver lining to the data.
The bump is not because a large number of people lost jobs but instead because more people are being counted as part of the potential labor force and looking for work.
According to the Labor Department, the Derby area unemployment rate jumped from 3.9% in December to 6.9% in January, the largest increase in the state and the highest rate of all the labor markets. In that timeframe, though, the number of employed people increased from 11,098 people to 11,647.
The rise in the unemployment rate in the Derby area was driven by the addition of nearly 1,000 people to the labor force month over month, jumping from 11,549 to 12,507. The Derby labor force has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In January 2020 there were 12,883 people in the labor force. The low point was in April 2021 when there were 10,731 people in the Derby labor force. The Derby tally of unemployed was at 860 people in January.
Mathew Barewicz, Director of the Economic & Labor Market Information Division, said the year-over-year shift in unemployment represents a bit of an outlier on both ends for Derby’s historic unemployment rate. He also noted there is a silver lining to the Derby unemployment numbers in the sense that there are more people looking for work at the same time that employers across the state are desperate for employees. “From an employment standpoint this is a good sign that there are a lot of people looking for work,” said Barewicz. “When you have areas that are showing 2%, 3% unemployment, employers are scrambling to find people. … Derby is saying there are a good amount of people saying they are ready to go to work - hopefully, it’s by economic choice and not economic necessity. This is showing there is an opportunity for employers.”
Barewicz said statewide there are just under 10,000 people considered unemployed, while there are over 28,000 jobs available, according to recent Labor Department numbers. Typically a healthy Vermont economy runs at about 4% unemployment on a statewide basis, he said.
In the St. Johnsbury area, the unemployment rate jumped from 2.6% to 4.4% between December and January but there were only 36 fewer employed people. The jump was driven mostly by the labor force growing from 12,515 to 12,723. The pre-pandemic labor force in January 2020 was 13,354. The low point was similarly in April 2021 when there were 12,141 people in the labor force in the St. Johnsbury area. The St. Johnsbury tally of unemployed was at 566 people in January.
Barewicz said while Derby’s unemployment rate numbers month over month and year over year were a little outside the norm, St. Johnsbury’s were closer to the historic norm.
The January unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 2.6 percent in White River Junction to 6.9 percent in Derby.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said the latest report includes some results of the 2020 Census, which impacted some of the statistical analysis.
“Most notably, the results of the 2020 Census reflected an unexpected bump in Vermont’s population to 643,077,” said Harrington. “This higher population resulted in an increase to all the major components of the labor force. Even though the labor force and employment estimates have been re-estimated to higher levels, the statistical models still identify a significant drop in the labor force and the number of employed persons following the start of the ‘COVID-recession’.”
Statewide the labor force has shrunk by 26,000 Vermonters since 2019.
In the last year, private industry has added 10,000 jobs, and the government (including education) has added 1,800 jobs.
The statewide unemployment average is 3% seasonally adjusted and 3.5% not seasonally adjusted up from 2.5% in December. Labor market areas like Derby and St. Johnsbury are reported on a not seasonally adjusted basis.
State officials have long cited workforce shortages as a major issue in Vermont and Gov. Phil Scott has said it’s one of his top priorities. Scott and the legislature have unveiled a variety of proposals they argue will help address these concerns including investments in housing, broadband, and other infrastructure needs.
“As Vermont continues to recover, the Department of Labor has expanded its business services team and added a foreign labor specialist in order to meet the needs of Vermont jobseekers and employers. If you are looking for work or have an opening you’re looking to fill, be sure to visit VermontJobLink.com,” said Harrington.
Barewicz noted the Department of Labor has a wide variety of services to help both job seekers and employers.
