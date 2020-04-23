There are still 33 inmates at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury who have tested positive for COVID-19.
But despite the diagnoses none of them are showing symptoms of the virus.
“As I sit here right now, there is no one inside our system that is symptomatic,” said Vermont Interim Commissioner of Corrections James Baker during the DOC’s weekly press conference on Thursday. “No one in the system is showing any symptoms of COVID-19.”
Baker said the Vermont DOC is unique in that way.
“When you look around the country and you look at what’s going on in correctional facilities, we’re an outlier,” said Baker. “And I can’t say for certainty why we’re an outlier but I would certainly present that the work that we’ve done to keep our facilities safe has been ongoing.”
DOC officials say the infected inmates, who are being treated in a temporary medical surge site set-up at the St. Johnsbury prison, are now undergoing two rounds of additional COVID-19 testing.
Any inmate with two negative tests will be removed from isolation and moved into a “step down” unit at NERCF while they prepare to be transported back to the St. Albans facility.
The new round of tests are expected to take 24-48 hours to complete.
The infected inmates were serving time at the St. Albans prison when the tested positive for the virus and were transferred to the surge site in St. Johnsbury - which has extensive isolation and decontamination protocols. Three other inmates that tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation in negative pressure rooms at the St. Albans facility.
