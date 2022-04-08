Further details have emerged on how the Waterford town offices were left by former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry, who resigned effective Jan. 31, 2022.
According to an “amended” delinquent tax collector report posted to the town website late last week by Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme — the town’s DTC from 2008 through March 8, 2021, and again since Feb 14, 2022 — a large number of file cabinets and drawers in the offices were found completely empty while a 62-gallon shredder bin capable of holding up to 41,000 pages was found full of unshredded documents.
Howard Remick, a lister, reviewed the pages with the town’s three auditors.
“There was everything in there,” Remick said on Friday. “I was just amazed … there were slips from Pettyco Junction when road crew went and got gas, that was in there, slips for other vendors that you have to keep for records, property transfer paperwork that we were looking for, that was in there… Why would you do something like that?!”
“We’ve got a brand new cash register down there, less than six months old,” he added. “Nobody can find the keys to unlock it so we can use it … it’s all kinds of stuff like that, petty childish crap.”
Trenholme and Remick also noted that no passwords were left for the town computers and a professional had to get involved. In addition, a locksmith was needed to open the town’s secondary safe.
“They had every opportunity — Heather [Gonyaw, Town Treasurer] and Kandy [Benedetti, Town Clerk] asked for them to do a transition,” Remick said. “And they pulled out of there on a Saturday [Jan. 29] when they were supposed to be there until the 31st.”
Trenholme’s five-page report also notes a number of delinquent tax collector tasks that were done improperly, causing frustration for town property owners — at least one of whom has threatened litigation.
“We were sending delinquency bills to people to whom we owed money,” Trenholme notes. “[…] I have spent over 40 hours of my time reviewing documents, closing accounts, tracking payments and correcting hours.”
Trenholme wrote in his report that he was posting the facts he had “in the interest of transparency.”
“I had received numerous inquiries requesting the particulars of the ‘mess’ that the Town Office was left, and it was suggested that ‘innuendo’ wasn’t cutting it,” Trenholme wrote in an email to the Caledonian-Record on Friday morning. “Facts were requested and were not provided by the select board when asked. […] I chose to post my findings on the municipal website as it was the best available vehicle for public access.”
“I have worked with select boards for thirty years now, and they have ranged widely in their efficacy and utility,” he added. “Last year’s board represented the all-time low in terms of either. They bear the brunt of the responsibility for all that’s unfolded since last March.”
“We have done much better in the past, and I have every confidence that we will continue to do so going forward,” concluded Trenholme, who noted the professionalism and helpfulness of current Town Clerk Benedetti and Town Treasurer Gonyaw in his report. “Our new select board has a great deal of work ahead of them and I’ll be happy to assist them in any way I can.”
Trenholme’s report can be found underneath the link to the 2021 Town Report on Waterford’s home page at waterfordvt.org.
