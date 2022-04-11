WEST BURKE — Mold on the walls of the highway garage cited recently by a site inspector is just one of the reasons town officials aim to build a new garage, and they met Monday as a step toward that goal.
Standing over a table covered with multiple building plans in the town office for a lunch meeting, Road Foreman Dave Kaufman and select board members Joe Allard, Mark Daigle and Christine Emmons discussed likes and dislikes about existing highway garages in the area. They hope to use one as a starting point for the garage they envision on property the town is buying off Route 5 in West Burke.
The town’s current garage site is off School Street in West Burke. It’s off a town highway, in a residential area, near the West Branch of the Passumpsic River. The building is decades old, and is deficient in multiple ways, including air quality, heating, insulation and size.
Last month, a loss control inspector from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, visited town properties, including the highway garage, noting mold on the walls as a “medium” priority concern. Consultant Larry Smith wrote, “Areas of the facility frequented by employees showed visible evidence of mold growth.” Smith included a photo of mold on an interior wall.
The need to find a new home for the highway department has long since been established by the men who work there and town officials. Talk of purchasing property on which to build a new facility intensified last summer, and the Route 5 access property in West Burke was chosen.
It’s 10 acres of property the town is buying for $258,000 from Gerard Gingue and Eric Demers. It’s a prime location, officials say, on which to build a new highway garage. Despite agreeing on the deal last November, the town still hasn’t taken possession of the property because the current owners were finalizing plans for a subdivision. That is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.
The meeting on Monday was for officials to discuss building design. Spread before them were plans that led to existing highway garages in Glover, Montgomery, New Haven and in Newbury. They found merit will all of them but found consensus with the plans that led to the creation of the town of Montgomery’s garage. But with a sixth garage bay, said Daigle; the Montgomery garage has five bays.
Allard had visited a few garages and reported on the strengths of the Montgomery garage including the size - 60-foot depth and the appearance. Officials talked about having a nice-looking facility because it will be among the first structures motorists will encounter driving north into the West Burke village.
“If we’re harping on people to make West Burke look good, I think we have to build a good-looking building,” said Jim Hinman, a highway department employee who attended the meeting.
Currently the people driving along Route 5 in the area where the garage will be built will see a berm recently cleared of trees. The berm will be removed with the earth used by the highway department on town projects.
Officials said it makes sense for them to consider other facilities rather than trying to draw up plans from scratch. They hope it will be a money and time-saver in the planning process.
“I liked the idea of being able to find something that’s close and be able to go from there because I just think it’ll cut a lot of time off,” said Emmons. “I mean, money is nice, but the time was really an issue with the garage that we have.”
It terms of design cost, Emmons said the plans for the state garage that exists in Newbury would be available to the town at no cost. She said with the other plans there probably would be some cost savings in not having to design from scratch.
Kaufman is eager to get people working on the plans, but Emmons spoke of two issues that should be resolved before the right location on the new property is identified for the garage: a wetlands delineation study and an ongoing effort to possibly introduce a small municipal wastewater system to West Burke.
“We should have an idea of where on the site the building’s gonna go,” said Emmons. “To know what’s going to work and what’s not before we spend a lot of money on a design that might not work where we could physically put it.”
She said she expects the wetlands identification will happen in the coming weeks and believes the wastewater conversation can determine where on the site it would need to go.
“I mean we’ve spent all this money and got gotten these grants and all these people are working hard on whether or not a wastewater system could go in there,” Emmons said. “And, you know, obviously that needs to be a consideration of what we’re doing.”
New garage needs were discussed to include a kitchenette, laundry room and a shower. They talked about a pit built into the floor to allow for easier access to the underside of the equipment. “I’m too old to be crawling around on a concrete floor greasing the truck,” said Jim Hinman, a town highway worker who is 58.
Officials suggested they hire Ruggles Engineering Services for some feedback about the effort to use existing garage plans as a template upon which to introduce additions/changes Burke would like to see for its new garage.
