Officials Say Changes Coming To Statewide Vaccine Efforts

In the latest shift in the COVID response, Vermont officials said the state would begin to wind down state-sponsored vaccination clinics and take down the Health Department’s online appointment portal.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenny Samuelson discussed the upcoming changes during the state’s media briefing Tuesday.
Levine noted that after more than a year of hosting and sponsoring a variety of mass clinics across the state, at community centers, schools, businesses, fairgrounds and the like in cooperation with a number of partners, the state would soon cease those operations while continuing to promote vaccination awareness.
Levine touted Vermont’s successful vaccination efforts, which saw the state leading the nation for much of the pandemic in a variety of vaccination metrics.
“However, our extensive efforts also mean most people have had plenty of opportunities to be vaccinated and that the use of our statewide vaccine clinics at the present time is very low,” said Levine, noting the time is coming to transition COVID vaccination efforts to align with other vaccines and be handled principally by primary care clinicians and pharmacies.
Levine said this approach would be used for the anticipated authorization of the vaccine for young children and informed families that they should contact their pediatrician when the time comes.
In conjunction with the shift away from state clinics, the Health Department would also shutter the online appointment portal soon too.
Samuelson said there was not a date certain for the full ending of the services.
According to the Health Department list of state clinics, there are only a handful remaining in the Northeast Kingdom with one today (March 24) at the American Legion in Newport and one on Monday at the Elks Club in Derby; two more at the Northern Counties Health Care clinic in Island Pond on Friday and Tuesday; at the NCHC clinic in Hardwick today (March 24) and again on March 29 and 31; and at NCHC’s Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury today (March 24), Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday (March 31). The state listing has a number of clinics in other parts of the state through the end of April.
“For those who do not have a primary care clinician and for special populations, we will continue to fill any gaps and work to ensure equitable access to vaccines through small community clinics,” said Levine on Tuesday.
The one area of increasing vaccine administration is through primary care offices, said Levine.
On Wednesday, Chris Towne, Chief Strategy Officer at NCHC, said the clinics open to the general public would be winding down soon but vaccines would continue to be available to all NCHC patients at its various locations. The public would also be able to get vaccines at NCHC’s Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury. Towne said recent public clinics had not been fully utilized.
Wendy Franklin, Director of Communications & Foundation at North County Hospital in Newport, said residents in their coverage area were encouraged to reach out to their primary care provider or their preferred pharmacies to find available vaccines. Franklin noted that vaccination rates in the area had seemed to stall in recent weeks.
Watching New Omicron Variant
During the media briefing, Dr. Levine spoke about the emergence of a subvariant of Omicron.
“You already know that BA.2 is a more contagious version of Omicron and we may indeed see an uptick in cases much like Europe has,” said Levine. “However let me emphasize it is uncertain at this time if the US will see a slight surge in cases or just what I’ve been calling a prolonged tail to the epidemic curve of Omicron.”
According to this week’s COVID-19 modeling report released Tuesday by the state, Vermont saw its first weekly rise in new cases since the Omicron peak in mid-January. Last week there were 1,022 confirmed cases in the state, up 215 cases from the week before. Cases are still down over 90% from the Omicron peak.
The Northeast Kingdom broke another milestone for COVID cases Tuesday, and as of the latest data has seen 13,010 confirmed cases in the three counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.