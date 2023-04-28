Officials To Pitch Community Outreach Plan For Municipal Wastewater System

WEST BURKE — Plans to pitch a new municipal wastewater system to townspeople are underway.
Selectmen are expected at their meeting on Monday to discuss a community outreach initiative in the coming weeks ahead of an anticipated town-wide bond vote in July about a wastewater system in West Burke.
Interest in small multi-user systems in the village emerged back in 2018 through the efforts of One Burke, a group organized around the revitalization of the West Burke village.
Grants pursued by the group paid for feasibility studies that identified reasonable and safe sites for water and wastewater systems. The effort continued throughout the pandemic, which brought about a major project funding opportunity through the COVID-relief federal ARPA money. More than $3.9 million is available to support the project.
The total cost for the system has been estimated at $10.5 million. The West Burke site chosen is on Mike Cole’s property, in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5. It could accommodate 140 users in the vicinity.
The project could qualify for a grant worth 45 percent of the balance after ARPA through the USDA. Project money not grant-funded would need to be acquired via loan. Andrea Day, with the engineering consulting firm Dufresne Group, who has been working with One Burke on the wastewater effort since 2018, said there is a chance the grant help could rise to as much as 75 percent if criteria around health and safety are met.
Day is on the agenda for the Monday select board meeting. Burke Zoning Administrator Mike Harris, who has been heavily involved in the initiative, will also be at the meeting.
He said the plan for Monday is to outline a public outreach process leading to a vote among townspeople in July. Three public meetings are sought between now and then, he said: Tuesday, May 9 at the Burke Community Center in West Burke; Thursday, May 18 at Cafe Lotti in East Burke; Thursday, June 8 at the Burke Community Center in West Burke.
Harris said he will be looking to selectmen Joe Allard, Jerry Booth and Mark Daigle for the “official nod to proceed.”
In February, another meeting was held with the Burke Select Board in which funding opportunities were discussed. At the meeting, Allard said he supports taking steps toward the wastewater system, but the bottom line, final cost to taxpayers needs to be reasonable.
“I’d want to know more about final costs, but I’d be willing to move forward as long as it doesn’t cost the town a whole bunch of money,” he said at the February meeting.
It’s expected that all taxpayers in town will be involved in paying costs not covered by grants, as it would be cost-prohibitive to expect just the users on the system to cover the bill.
Also at the meeting Day expressed the importance of communicating with the public. “It is a huge project and people need to understand the scope of it before being able to make a decision about it,” she said.
The need for a system has been expressed both as an incentive to draw residents and businesses and as a way to address the aging private systems.
Individual household septic systems are getting to the end of their life expectancy, Harris said. They’re going to need to be replaced in the next 5 to 10 years, he said, and system replacements are anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000.
A new system would also improve the water quality, he said. “Most of the water supplies in the village in particular are marginal at best. I mean they supply water, but it’s a sulfur, high iron, high mineral water. It is not a great quality of water.”
