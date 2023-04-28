Officials To Pitch Community Outreach Plan For Municipal Wastewater System
Buy Now

Jerry Booth, left, Burke's newly-elected selectman, takes part in his first board meeting on Monday, April 4, 2023. With him are Burke chair Joe Allard, center, who was re-elected last month and Mark Daigle. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — Plans to pitch a new municipal wastewater system to townspeople are underway.

Selectmen are expected at their meeting on Monday to discuss a community outreach initiative in the coming weeks ahead of an anticipated town-wide bond vote in July about a wastewater system in West Burke.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments