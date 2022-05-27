LYNDON — If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
Local and state officials will make another push to clean up and re-use the dormant Vermont Tap and Die plant.
Following a meeting on May 20, Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton and representatives of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association and Agency of Commerce and Community Development agreed to kick-start efforts to revitalize the property.
They will resume talks with Bosch Global, which owns the 4-acre lot located in the heart of town at 378 Main St., and Kennametal, the leaseholder for the 93,000-square-foot building which has been vacant since 2014.
Updating the Planning Commission on the matter Thursday, Gratton said, “We are going to re-open dialogue hopefully, to see how we can move this forward.”
Redevelopment of the site remains an economic development priority for Lyndon.
Those efforts have been on hold since September when the Development Review Board denied a demolition permit because Bosch Global wouldn’t commit to removing the concrete slab foundation, which would hinder redevelopment of the site.
The town is unlikely to budge on the slab removal requirement.
“We need to hold our ground that the slab needs to go, that it impedes any future development,” Gratton said.
Dennis Bouffard, the owner of Lyndon Truck Center, has been in talks to purchase the Tap and Die building.
He hopes to relocate his commercial truck repair business there, but negotiations with Bosch Global and Kennametal have stalled.
Anyone buying the property will have to address underground pollution.
Bosch discovered chlorinated solvents during a Phase 1 environmental assessment in the “early 1990s.” They continue to track them with 30 monitoring wells on and around the site.
A buyer would have to conduct an additional Phase I assessment. There may be additional contamination on site. The extent of that contamination, and the remediation required, is unclear.
“We have zero information about anything else on the site. We have no Phase I, we have no Phase II, we have nothing. They won’t grant us access for that, they haven’t granted anyone access for that. There’s a lot of unknowns about the site,” Gratton said.
Explaining how a new round of talks could address the situation, Gratton said they could lead to a demolition agreement that includes slab removal, and then the town and NVDA could partner to purchase and clean the site with grant funding.
Kennametal formerly employed 80 at the location. If rehabbed, it could be used for residential, commercial or municipal use.
Of course, Bosch and Kennemetal are under no obligation to resume talks.
That prompted Planning Commission Chair Ken Mason to ask, “What if they don’t respond?”
“If they don’t respond,” Gratton said, “then we can’t really do anything.”
