LYNDONVILLE — A grant funded by the USDA allowed the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District to team up with the Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association to devise help for municipalities on how to address closed landfills across the region.
The information gathered during the project the past year was presented by a project manager from NEWMOA during Tuesday’s NEKWMD Board of Supervisors meeting.
The project resulted in outreach materials and guidance documents for the many closed landfills in Vermont, NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi noted, “Literally, every town in Vermont has at least one closed landfill. Some of these sites require perpetual care and others have slipped through the cracks.”
Tomasi said it’s difficult to say exactly how many closed landfills there are across the waste district’s nearly 50 towns, but they are numerous.
The presentation delivered at Tuesday’s board meeting was aimed at assisting “towns with the information they need to keep an eye on their closed landfills, and in some cases identify the locations of closed landfills that some towns may not know they even have,” explained Tomasi.
Jennifer Griffith, a project manager with NEWMOA, addressed the board after being introduced by Tomasi.
Closed Landfills: Hazards & Best Management Practices was the title of Griffith’s presentation; she opened by thanking people for “giving up your Valentine’s Day evening.”
NEWMOA was formed by the governors in the six New England states in the 1980s to focus on waste issues and clean-up programs said Griffith. “We’re not just New England, we’re the northeast, it’s the state governments that work together.”
Trying to improve the management of closed landfills is an important focus, and Griffith said that a grant was procured working with the NEKWMD to address closed landfills in the Northeast Kingdom. “They can create contamination of water resources,” emit methane gas and can pose physical hazards.
Landfill owners are a liability for towns, as municipalities are responsible for overseeing them and addressing concerns.
“Most towns have more than one old landfill,” advised Griffith.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports that the town of Barnet, for example, has three old landfills, the Barnet Town Landfill used from 1969-1992, the Barnet Town site from 1930-1960 and the C. Bimson site from 1960-1969.
A list of closed landfills in the Northeast Kingdom shows there are also three closed landfills in Danville, Peacham and Ryegate, while Groton, Brighton, Norton, Irasburg, Brownington, Morgan, Troy and Westmore have two each. Two other towns in the NEKWMD that are in Orange County, Corinth and Newbury also have two closed landfills. Two NEKWMD member towns in Washington County, Cabot and Marshfield, each have one closed landfill, the reporting shows.
The information shared also lists closed landfills in Northern New Hampshire, showing Whitefield has three closed landfills, Lisbon has two, Landaff has two, Franconia has one, Bath has two, Northumberland has two, Colebrook one, Dalton one, and Pittsburg one.
Tomasi said, “Just because you don’t see your name on there doesn’t mean you don’t have an old landfill … there are very few towns in our region that don’t have an old landfill.”
The project with NEWMOA and the NEKWMD was funded through a USDA grant focusing on old landfills and it launched in October of 2021.
Outreach to municipalities was conducted as part of the project which focused on rural northern NH and the NEK of Vermont.
Closed landfill information was reviewed, tours of closed landfills were undertaken and contact was made with municipal officials across the region to discuss critical issues and practical solutions, according to the project work plan. The end result was the creation of a Closed Landfill Management Guide for each state.
A checklist for closed landfills was created out of the project.
One of the project’s planning priorities or tasks was noted, “A key issue that NH and VT officials have identified is the lack of awareness of closed landfill stewardship among municipal officials. In many towns, the staff and elected officials that were involved when the landfill closed are no longer living in town, and stewardship of the landfill is not in the job description of the current staff and/officials.”
“Municipalities need to institutionalize closed landfill stewardship activities so they occur reliably over time,” the plans laid out.
Landfill owners can do a number of things to reduce the risks of contamination.
Griffith noted that there should be two inspections annually performed by either a professional engineer or a knowledgeable municipal employee.
The DEC in Vermont requires that one of the inspections be done by a qualified professional during the month of May. She said the state will accept a town’s DPW director or someone who is trained to know “what they should be looking for and what you should be doing at a landfill.”
Annual mowing to prevent tree growth is also required, noted Griffith. She said planning to mow in late September to avoid killing nesting species and insects is advised.
Maintaining a good grass cover is important for the closed landfills, said Griffith. “It helps prevent erosion by water or wind.”
An example of a closed landfill in a slide shows the side of a landfill that wasn’t mowed, where trees grew up; it shows waste escaping through the ground and escaping, polluting a nearby stream. “It created quite a big mess.” In that situation, the municipal landfill was capped with thin soils, mowing was not conducted and large trees grew up.
“It is a real problem,” said Griffith.
Waste settles over time, she noted, causing depressions that allow for the ponding of water.
Effective risk reduction involves filling the depressions with soil, regrading to promote runoff, and restoring grass coverage.
Leachate breakouts can occur and seep out of a landfill side slope or at the base, said Griffith, “creating a potential hazard and it must be addressed immediately.”
She also touched on the generation of methane gas at closed landfills. She said leachate and methane gas will continue to exist for decades after a landfill site has been closed. “This is why the state has prioritized this topic because they have had issues with methane gas migrating off properties.”
“Methane gas, at certain concentrations, can explode or otherwise fuel a fire,” the presentation noted. “One visual sign of methane gas is stressed or dead vegetation.”
She offered a real-world example where utility workers working near a closed landfill “out in the middle of nowhere ended up finding methane gas in a trench, they had to wait quite awhile for it to dissipate.”
There have been cases of small explosions caused because of methane gas, said Griffith.
The source was an old landfill that had been closed for more than 20 years, and the property owner, a town, was required to install an interceptor system and must continue to pay to conduct monitoring, “There really are issues with these old landfills.”
“Structures should not be built on top of landfilled waste or near an old landfill,” the presentation said.
Griffith said the State of Vermont “is really interested in trying to help communities and help bring them more into compliance than to enforce or anything like that.”
She told the board that rain and snow entering landfills create leachate, and the bottoms of old landfills were not lined. Leachate pollutes surface and ground waters, she said.
When groundwater testing finds contamination near an old landfill, the municipality or landfill owner can be required to pay for testing and to extend the public water supply, Griffith explained, pointing to one case.
She warned about encroaching development in the vicinity of closed landfill sites, saying “You still don’t want houses to be built near an old landfill.”
Working to prevent the development of property near old landfills is an important consideration for towns, said Griffith.
“How close is close?” asked one of the members of the board of supervisors.
Griffith said, “It is really hard to say.”
Tomasi said 1,000 feet would be safer.
One of the board members, saying he’s in his 70s, recalled when the landfills were known as the town dumps, which later “became known as bad things.”
Griffith said, “Those old landfills or old dumps where they used to burn stuff, you’re kind of burning away a lot of the organic materials … still definitely a concern and you might have metals, concentrations that aren’t great, but I think those old places that they used to burn aren’t super concerning, I guess I’ll say that.”
But the sites do pose risks - and liabilities for the environment and communities, she cautioned.
“They’re tempting locations for ATVs to ride around on,” noted Griffith, saying old landfills also can attract illegal waste dumping and trespassing which carries increased liability if someone is injured.
She said, “You want to know where the old landfills are and restrict access to them,” putting up barriers such as logs and/or big stones “to prevent folks from being able to enter the property.”
Installing solar panels on old landfills can be an opportunity, said Griffith. “An old landfill should be a big open space without trees or vegetation and can be a potential source of revenue, and the State of Vermont does have some information and the DEC is very happy to help towns figure out if solar might be a feasible thing for your landfill.”
Griffith presented inspection checklists to the NEKWMD to assist with the process, along with a municipal checklist for closed landfills in Vermont, telling the board, “This is meant to be done every year.
Nick Rivers, the board chair from Albany, asked about pre-1987 landfills, saying, “Obviously we have a lot of them in the Kingdom … should that be something (towns) should be checking at least once a year.”
Tomasi said landfills closed after 1987 required 20 years of monitoring, “the whole nine yards” saying a handful of towns in the district have recently completed that phase. “The truth is you have to continue to do these things…”
He said following the guidance outlined and doing some methane testing periodically “kind of gives towns a guideline for these things so they don’t slip through the cracks. We worked with Barnet and Westmore during this grant.”
A self-storage facility built on top of an old landfill in the NEK was discovered, noted Tomasi. “Most of the locations are known but I guarantee you only a few people in your town, the ones that have been there forever, know where they are … it’s going to be important to have an inventory of where they are so they can be passed down from select board to select board.”
Landfills closed after 1987 “are on the state’s radar,” said Tomasi.
One of three closed landfills in Barnet is on private property, said Griffith, noting the challenge of communicating with private property owners. “We’re trying to reach out to towns.”
Tomasi said towns can reach out to private property owners in those situations saying, “ ‘Hey, you’ve got a landfill, we thought you should know,’ and then I think they would be receptive to the situation.”
Gaston Bathalon, a member of the board, asked for copies of the forms and lists presented, saying he would “love to get my hands on where the two landfills are in Troy; I was surprised to hear we had two, it would be good to know the location.”
“This is all about awareness so that development doesn’t occur, excavation doesn’t occur … you open a whole can of worms if you start digging into these things,” said Tomasi.
