LYNDONVILLE — A grant funded by the USDA allowed the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District to team up with the Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association to devise help for municipalities on how to address closed landfills across the region.

The information gathered during the project the past year was presented by a project manager from NEWMOA during Tuesday’s NEKWMD Board of Supervisors meeting.

