Officials Urge Hunters To Wear Orange

Officials with Vermont Fish and Wildlife remind hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange.
“Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, and it’s getting safer thanks to advances in education as well as science,” said Nicole Meier, Vermont Fish and Wildlife information and education specialist. “Our volunteer hunter education instructors stress that wearing orange during hunting season is important, and studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.”
