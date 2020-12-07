Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Tom Banit, of Whitefield, protests in Bethlehem in August 2020 against Casella Waste Systems' proposed Stage VI landfill expansion, which was given a conditional approval on Friday by the state. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Tom Banit, of Whitefield, protests in Bethlehem in August 2020 against Casella Waste Systems' proposed Stage VI landfill expansion, which was given a conditional approval on Friday by the state. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Casella Waste Systems CEO John Casella, speaks during 2016 public hearing for Stage V landfill expansion in Bethlehem. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
A North Country environmental group, Whitefield town officials, and state transportation officials have expressed concerns about risks to traffic safety associated with the proposed Casella Waste Systems in nearby Dalton.
Members of the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change said while the town of Littleton would face no landfill truck traffic through its town, Whitefield would bear the burden of 100 trucks a day (equating to 200 round trip) going along the original proposed path of northbound Route 3 to Route 116 in Whitefield to the privately owned 137-acre commercial landfill that would be accessed off of Route 116 in Bethlehem, near the Littleton town line.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.