OHRV Access Along Industrial Park Road Made Permanent In Littleton

Following a trial period this summer and learning of no complaints, the Littleton Select Board has made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle use along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Following a test run this summer, the Littleton Select Board on Monday made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle access along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance.
“This is something we did last summer to give it a temporary trial to see if we had any problems, and from what I’m understanding, there’s been none,” Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said at the opening of a public hearing that was required before the board took a vote on the proposal to make the access permanent.
“There have been no complaints,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
A resident who expressed initial concerns during the first public hearing in May was happy with the results, he said.
“At this point, I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t allow the OHRV access to be concurrent when the trails are open for OHRVs,” said Smith.
Annually in New Hampshire, the riding season on trails begins on May 23 and ends on Nov. 4.
“I think the ordinance should reflect that,” said Smith.
Emerson and Select Board vice-chair Carrie Gendreau asked if the town can review the machine access annually to see if there’s a problem and then re-approve it if all is going well.
“I think that would be cumbersome,” said Smith. “I believe that if it became a problem and there’s a citizen issue and it needed to be revoked or repealed, your board certainly has the authority to do that … You could repeal it at any time.”
No citizen spoke for or against the proposal to allow permanent access during the public input part of the 15-minute public hearing.
The board voted 3-0 to create the ordinance for the OHRV access for Industrial Park Road and make it permanent.
In May, the board first considered opening up a segment of the road to the machines after OHRVs were prohibited along the recreational rail trail beginning at the intersection of Industrial Park Road and extending east on the recreational trail into downtown.
The Ammonoosuc Rail Trail that allows OHRV use extends some 20 miles from Woodsville to Industrial Park Road in Littleton.
Once the state began enforcing the prohibition of OHRVs along the trail from Industrial Park Road east, the town of Littleton was contacted by the Ammonoosuc Valley ATV Club, inquiring about an alternative route.
The access for the machines begins at the intersection of the rail trail and Industrial Park Road and stretches along Industrial Park Road and a segment of Burndy Road to connect to a trail access point farther west, at the snowmobile crossing.
Machines are allowed from 167 Industrial Park Road to the designated entrance of the OHRV-authorized section of the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail, as well as on Burndy Road.
Riders are required to operate on the far right of the road, move in a single file and with the flow of vehicular traffic, and must comply with the vehicle speed limit, which is 35 mph.
