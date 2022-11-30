OHRV Access Along Industrial Park Road Made Permanent In Littleton
Following a trial period this summer and learning of no complaints, the Littleton Select Board has made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle use along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Following a test run this summer, the Littleton Select Board on Monday made Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle access along a segment of Industrial Park Road a permanent part of the town ordinance.

“This is something we did last summer to give it a temporary trial to see if we had any problems, and from what I’m understanding, there’s been none,” Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said at the opening of a public hearing that was required before the board took a vote on the proposal to make the access permanent.

