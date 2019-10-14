Stratford – Conservation Officers, state and local police responded to a reported crashed OHRV at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
47-year-old Shawn Babkauskas of Dubley, Mass., was operating his Polaris Predator ATV on Donkyville Trail in Stratford, when the right front shock broke causing Babkauskas to lose control of his ATV. It was determined that after the shock broke, the front of the ATV dug into the ground causing the ATV to flip forward, throwing Babkauskas to the ground. Babkauskas was wearing eye protection but not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
