STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. — Friday afternoon NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV rollover on South Hill Road in the town of Stewartstown. No Conservation Officers were immediately available, so NH State Police and 45th Parallel Ambulance responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Steven Klein, 57, of Easton, Connecticut.
After investigation by NH State Police at the scene, it was determined that Klein, who was riding in a large group, was turning around to check on a couple members of his riding party on a downhill stretch of South Hill Road. As he turned his machine around to check on the other riders, he took an aggressive left turn to skid to a stop, which caused the machine he was riding to roll over on its side, pinning his leg.
