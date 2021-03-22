Old Church Theater Acquires “Old Church” In Bradford

BRADFORD — Old Church Theater (OCT) announce they are now owners of the historical “old church” at 137 North Main Street in Bradford.
Old Church Theater has been a Bradford institution since 1985 and until 2017 presented nearly all its productions at the North Main Street location under a rental agreement with the property’s owner and neighbor, the Congregational Church.
OCT’s acquisition of this building has been in the works for years but was made more urgent in 2016 when the theater’s board voted to cease productions in the “old church” because of safety issues in the 226-year-old building.
In 2017 OCT entered into an agreement with Bradford Community Development Corporation to allow a temporary theater to be established at 176 Waits River Road while preparations were in process to renovate and repair “the old church.” Simultaneously, fund-raising, grant-writing, and structural repairs have been accomplished to prevent further deterioration.
OCT has received much support from local donors and the Town of Bradford to help save the historic building, which engineers have examined and given assurances the structure is sound. Additionally, architects have prepared plans for its conservation and restoration.
The Board of Old Church Theater envisions a year-round center for community groups to use for drama, dance, music, and other events. This project will take some years to complete but Bradford is on its way to having a new performance center in the town’s oldest building.
For more information email president@oldchurchtheater.org
