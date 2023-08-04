FRANCONIA NOTCH — With remarks from dignitaries, a family fun day, and exhibits from groups collaborating with the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, the second half of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the collapse of the Old Man drew a strong turnout in the Notch on Thursday.

Recognized for their contributions were the late Dick Hamilton, who founded the legacy fund to create a lasting memorial to the Old Man, who collapsed on May 3, 2003, and former state Rep. Dennis Thompson, of Stewartstown, whose company, Northern New England Field Services, did the heavy lifting in creating the memorial at Profile Plaza.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments