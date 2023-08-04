FRANCONIA NOTCH — With remarks from dignitaries, a family fun day, and exhibits from groups collaborating with the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, the second half of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the collapse of the Old Man drew a strong turnout in the Notch on Thursday.
Recognized for their contributions were the late Dick Hamilton, who founded the legacy fund to create a lasting memorial to the Old Man, who collapsed on May 3, 2003, and former state Rep. Dennis Thompson, of Stewartstown, whose company, Northern New England Field Services, did the heavy lifting in creating the memorial at Profile Plaza.
“The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund was created at the time the Old Man collapsed to create a monument that would remember the Old Man, which we have done,” said Brian Fowler, current president of the Legacy Fund. “In the meantime, now that the monument is built, we are continuing to pursue the Old Man’s legacy to define what it is and try to find ways to express and remember it.”
Sarah Stewart, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said Thursday’s event is a way for everyone to remember the Old Man, not just because he existed, but because he unified New Hampshire residents with a group of memories shared among children, parents, and generations.
She recalls as a girl passing through the Notch and looking over her shoulder at the Old Man.
“Having shared memories means that we’re a community,” said Stewart. “The Old Man gives us our identity as Granite Staters and hopefully we’ll continue that legacy going forward.”
In a letter read by Chuck Henderson, her North Country representative, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, thanked the Legacy Fund for organizing the event and spoke of the importance of “New Hampshire’s iconic symbol.”
“Through events like family fun day, we preserve the legacy of the Old Man as a symbol of liberty, freedom, and independence,” said Shaheen. “I am proud to see you honoring the first citizen of our beloved state. Today is also an opportunity for us to pay special tribute to Dick Hamilton, founder of the Old Man Legacy Fund, the visionary behind the plaza, where we gather today. We owe our sincere thanks to Dick for his decades of service bolstering New Hampshire’s tourism economy and sharing the natural wonder of the White Mountains. His legacy, too, is as solid as granite.”
In a letter read by Stephanie Weiner, her North Country representative, U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, said Thursday’s event celebrates “a great symbol of our state whose enduring legacy of strength and resolve has been an inspiration for generations.”
Kuster thanked the many caretakers who over the years worked tirelessly to protect the Old Man and his legacy and gave gratitude to the Legacy Fund.
“Your support and creativity honor this much-loved emblem of our state and your efforts help keep his memory alive,” said Kuster. “Let us choose to remember everything he represents and carry his strength into the future.”
District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, whose district for years had represented Franconia, said without the Legacy Fund’s efforts there is no legacy.
“New Hampshire people stepped up to the plate and knew how important this iconic figure was to the state and to our cultural well-being,” said Kenney.
State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, read a proclamation from the New Hampshire Senate: “Be it known that the New Hampshire Senate extends its congratulations to the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund in recognition of the 20th-anniversary remembrance and be it further known that the New Hampshire Senate wishes continued success.”
On May 3, 2023, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 96, which each year recognizes May 3 as Old Man of the Mountain Day.
Leading the charge was John Potucek, R-Derry, who called the bill a “four-year labor of love.”
Challenges, though, abounded, including resistance from some lawmakers who didn’t want to make such days for anything and a House committee opposing it.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley signed onto the bill as long as it would be “a day of remembrance and respect,” said Potucek.
Facing opposition in the committee, Potucek took HB 96 to the House floor and flipped it, for a near-unanimous vote of approval.
In the Senate, Gendreau “took it under her wing” and HB 96 found a unanimous Senate vote, he said.
The governor’s signing of the bill included a large ceremony with many people representing the North Country, said Potucek.
He called the Old Man one of New Hampshire’s best brands and a symbol known worldwide and he thanked the Legacy Fund for giving “new generations of residents and visitors the opportunity learn about the Old Man.”
Among those attending Thursday’s ceremony were state Reps. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, and David Rochefort.
Former state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who serves as vice-president of the nonprofit Legacy Fund, served as master of ceremonies.
The remarks kicked off family fun day, which included a ribbon cutting for the exhibition and, at the plaza, a scavenger hunt and displays from the Museum of the White Mountains, the Cannon Cliff rock fall study by Dartmouth College graduate student Matt Maclay, the Appalachian Mountain Club, Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Student Conservation Association, and Lisa Taylor, daughter of Hamilton, who paid tribute to her father.
“I’m happy to promote his passion,” she said.
The first part of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the Old Man took place on May 3 and included a virtual presentation about the cultural and geologic history of the Old Man as well as Old Man-related stories and memories from people spanning the generations, among them local residents and schoolchildren who paid tribute.
Fowler said the future will bring more Old Man celebrations and events.
“You can be rest assured that on May 3 each year we will be doing something,” he said.
