Old Man Of the Mountain Family Fun Day Set For Thursday In Franconia

As part of the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch State Park, an Old Man of the Mountain Family Fun Day will be held at Profile Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From 10 to 10:30 a.m., Brian Fowler, president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, will welcome state and local dignitaries who will speak on the lasting legacy of the Old Man and on Old Man-related initiatives that are advancing.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone who has completed the Scavenger Hunt Challenge sheets can redeem them for prizes. The challenge can be completed on Aug. 3 during the activities and turned in for prizes.
For the hunt at Profile Plaza, a game card with clues and a map to discover points of interest around the plaza has been available for download this summer at oldmannh.org.
Those who find at least 10 sites will win a prize.
During the five hours, activities stations will be placed around the plaza.
On display will be:
* a geologic history of the Old Man with members of the New Hampshire Geological Survey.
* “An Enduring Presence: The Old Man of the Mountain,” a historic landmarks/cultural display now showing as an exhibit at the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth from June 3 to Sept. 16, with Thursday evening lectures for the remainder of the summer.
* the Cannon Cliff project by Matt McClay, a Dartmouth College student who is demonstrating his 3-dimensional model of the Old Man and Cannon Cliff and his rock fall study findings, which are expected to have local, national, and international benefits.
* a Hiking the Notch presentation with members of the Appalachian Mountain Club speaking on hiking and updates on the Franconia Loop Trails restoration project.
* a presentation on trees and the Franconia Notch forest with members of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
A prominent display will pay tribute to the late Dick Hamilton, of Littleton, whose vision after the May 2003 collapse of the Old Man led to the creation of Profile Plaza and a lasting tribute to the Old Man. The display will be run by Hamilton’s daughter, Lisa Taylor.
