Old Man Of the Mountain Family Fun Day Set For Thursday In Franconia
The Old Man of the Mountain Family Fun Day is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, at Profile Plaza in Franconia Notch State Park. (Contributed image)

As part of the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch State Park, an Old Man of the Mountain Family Fun Day will be held at Profile Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 10 to 10:30 a.m., Brian Fowler, president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, will welcome state and local dignitaries who will speak on the lasting legacy of the Old Man and on Old Man-related initiatives that are advancing.

