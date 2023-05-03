FRANCONIA NOTCH — On Wednesday, 20 years after his collapse, the Old Man of the Mountain was remembered by generations of residents, including members of the legacy fund who are working to keep his memory alive for future generations.

The jagged granite ledges that once formed a human profile on the northeast side of Cannon Cliff above Profile Lake collapsed on the morning of May 3, 2003.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments