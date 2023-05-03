FRANCONIA NOTCH — On Wednesday, 20 years after his collapse, the Old Man of the Mountain was remembered by generations of residents, including members of the legacy fund who are working to keep his memory alive for future generations.
The jagged granite ledges that once formed a human profile on the northeast side of Cannon Cliff above Profile Lake collapsed on the morning of May 3, 2003.
To pay tribute to what has become a state emblem, a 20th-anniversary video was put together for viewing on Wednesday morning.
The 30-minute presentation showcases the natural and geologic history of the Old Man spanning millions of years, the cultural history and impact of the last two centuries, the Old Man’s impact on the tourism that has become the bread-and-butter of the region’s economy, personal Old Man stories from residents, and poems from Franconia’s Lafayette Regional School’s fifth-grade class.
In their feelings about May 3, 2003, Jim and Jean McGregor of St. Johnsbury said, “We both wept when we heard the news.”
Other residents remember driving by when the Old Man stood and waved to him.
Freya, a Lafayette fifth-grader, wrote a poem titled “Remembering Him.”
“This landmark was a great loss, he was New Hampshire’s greatest boss,” she said. “There he stood strong and tall, but eventually he had to fall. Looking toward his old direction, my heart makes a connection. He was the father of our town, making us all very proud. This ancient angel big and strong, but the world had to move on. This great granite stone face, never something to replace.”
In the 19th century, not long after the Old Man’s first recorded discovery in 1805, it became known that a collapse was likely imminent. It sparked engineering action, including turnbuckles bolted to the Old Man’s forehead to keep it together.
But eons of erosion and weathering that created the rock formation following the end of the Ice Age some 12,000 years ago were the same processes that led to its deterioration and ultimate collapse.
Matthew Maclay, an earth sciences graduate student at Dartmouth College who is conducting a study on bedrock weathering, climate and rockfall at Cannon Cliff and who created an interactive 3D model of the Old Man and the cliff, said the forces that created an awe-inspiring rock profile made it at the same time precarious.
As early as 1876, a geologist, in a guidebook, advises those curious to visit the Old Man before it’s too late, said Maclay.
Maclay’s geologic study aims to have broader applications. By better understanding the climate-based processes that break down bedrock and lead to rockfall, he said governments and institutions can make better decisions for areas where such forces could impact others and put them at risk.
After the 2003 collapse, Dick Hamilton, of Littleton, who spent a career leading the White Mountains Attractions Assoc. and promoting tourism in New Hampshire, founded the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund to keep the Old Man an attraction that draws visitors from all over.
The fund raises private donations by selling paver stones to people who inscribe on them their names or family messages and it created a memorial plaza, dedicated in June 2011, at the shore of Profile Lake.
Profiler Plaza features stainless steel profilers that throw a replica of the Old Man on the cliff above when viewed from the right angle.
On Wednesday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 96, which issues an annual proclamation calling for the observance of May 3 as Old Man of the Mountain Day, in honor of the day the iconic rock profile collapsed.
In the video produced by Veronica Francis and the Notchnet team in Littleton, Sununu said whether one was a traveler passing through the Notch or a Granite Stater the profile of the Old Man was a breathtaking site to behold and there is no better symbol of New Hampshire’s pride and strength.
“We all remember where we were 20 years ago when we heard the news,” he said. “But two decades later, New Hampshire’s treasured icon lives on, thanks to work done by all of you and the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund to keep the tradition and the history alive.”
Future
Joining the legacy fund’s board of directors in June will be Lisa Taylor, Hamilton’s daughter.
“I’m very excited to continue daddy’s work,” she said. “It’s a great organization. We’ve come a long way.”
Her vision for the next few years is raising more money and creating some sort of interpretive center at the memorial site.
Taylor said the effort will advance the Old Man legacy and the work of her father, who died in 2022 at the age of 86.
She was there the day the Old Man fell.
“We drove up from the Portsmouth area and I got to go in a helicopter and look around,” said Taylor. “As soon as I heard the news, I knew my dad would be devastated. Like everybody else, he said it will fall some day, we just don’t know when. But I’m super-proud for the opportunity to be involved in something he was so passionate about.”
Brian Fowler, president of the legacy fund, said early ideas about what should be done for a memorial ranged from the “ridiculous to the sublime.”
“But [Hamilton], I, and the other board members were of one mind that this ought to be a place where individual people can come and reconnect with the Old Man how they want to, not a theme park where they are afflicted with someone’s image of it,” said Fowler. “And here we are … Dick had a unique ability to connect people with experiences. That’s what he did at White Mountains Attractions. The pinnacle of his career that way is this thing, connecting people with experiences.”
Fowler said, “There’s going to be a generational difference, but there’s a bridge there, too.”
Taylor said people have wonderful memories of the Old Man, and some have included them on the legacy fund’s website, where people are encouraged to continue contributing stories, and to continue visiting the site.
“I just encourage people to keep coming and appreciate the history of the Old Man and not let him fade away from our memories,” she said.
