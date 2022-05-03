Steel profiler rods allow visitors to line up the Old Man of the Mountain's former outline with the side of Cannon Cliff, where the rock face fell from 19 years ago Tuesday. (Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)
Brian Fowler, President of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, and Andrea Thibeault, a New Hampshire native and freelance artist who brought her carefully-carved cement representation of the Old Man to Franconia Notch's memorial site to the state icon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)
Nineteen years ago Tuesday, Brian Fowler — current president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund — was sitting in his office in Laconia when a Union Leader reporter called him, asking if he knew that the Old Man of the Mountain had fallen from the side of Cannon Cliff.
Fowler’s reaction? Disbelief.
A few seconds later, the state geologist called to confirm what happened and Fowler was told by the Governor’s office to get up to the site of the former state icon to see what had happened via helicopter.
“It was gone, all gone,” Fowler remembered on Tuesday at Profiler Plaza, the memorial to the Old Man in Franconia Notch State Park. “I was astonished to see all the rotten granite left on the cliff up there, meaning the Old Man had deteriorated from the inside out and toppled forward instead of sliding off.”
Fowler and other members of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, now considered a “Friend” group to the state park that manages the completed memorial site, gathered on Tuesday to remember the former natural landmark and provide updates on the activities happening within the site.
Fowler explained that an effort to link Profile Lake to a trout breeding pond with a fish ladder has “morphed” into a research project since non-native fish species, capable of devouring fledgling trout, have been discovered in the lake.
“Everyone seems to recognize this as a problem,” Fowler said, noting that concerned parties will be meeting at the site near the end of the week to try and figure out a solution. “I think the right people are going to talk to each other and smooth out the wrinkles.”
Another tentative project is an AmeriCorps detail that will be assigned to the site this summer to complete design and rehabilitation work on the Pemi trail, located on the west side of Profile Lake. The trail work will create a hiking loop that Fowler says will be a nice addition to the site for visitors.
As far as next year’s 20th anniversary of the Old Man’s fall from Cannon Cliff, a “crystal clear” plan has not been made yet, said Fowler.
“We’re sort of stirring the pot and seeing what we can do,” he said. “But it’s not going to pass without something special happening.”
More information, including granite stone pavers still for sale, can be found at oldmannh.org
