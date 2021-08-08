BROWNINGTON — Old Stone House Day returned this weekend, after a virtual-only event last year during the pandemic.
Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey said Old Stone House Day is the oldest annual event offered at the museum and historic village, dating back to about 1856-57.
“It started when Alexander Twilight was near the end of his life,” Veysey said.
This year’s gathering featured keynote speaker and Middlebury Vermont artist Katie Runde who has been commissioned to paint a portrait of Twilight.
Runde is creating a portrait of Twilight which will hang in the Vermont State House, commissioned by the Friends of the Vermont State House and the Vermont State Curator’s Office with a major gift from the National Life Group of Vermont.
On the occasion of the 225th birthday of Alexander Twilight, a day designated by the Vermont General Assembly earlier this year as “Alexander Twilight Day.”
According to the Old Stone House Museum, Twilight was the first person of black ancestry to graduate from an American college, and the first person of black descent to be elected a state legislator, serving as a State Representative from Orleans County in his day.
Among the musicians performing on Sunday were the Michael Hahn Quartet, master harpist Bill Tobin and The Highland Way Trio and dulcimer-player Vicki Moore & Friends.
There were local food and art and craft vendors, chances offered to win a quilt in a fundraiser, and a silent auction featuring locally made items and donated new and antique goods.
Also offered were horse-drawn wagon rides to Prospect Hill and other family-friendly activities.
Veysey served as the Vanna White (Wheel of Fortune hostess) with auctioneer Travis Hall who peddled the just over a dozen handmade, beautiful pies in a voice that carried across the hillside, and boomed with a confidence that those pies were going fast, and were just possibly the best pies ever.
Some of them were described as having berries picked just a day or two before they were crafted into baked beauties, and some even had organic berries harvested from the museum’s grounds, said Veysey.
Sally Harvey of Barton, a volunteer at the event, helped to parade the pies out and hand them off to Veysey.
“This is my favorite event,” said Harvey as the pie auction was about to commence, with another volunteer, Dawn Andrews, helping out.
Holding up the very first pie, on a blue enamel plate on which the pie was encircled with a bent ring of steel to contain it, Veysey announced it was made “by our good friends Kate and Jane,” and said, “It is a beautiful homemade pie, it must weigh 20 pounds!”
Kate Wolff stood to explain that the hand-fashioned ring containing the pie may mean the creation would need to be scooped out rather than cut in neat slices.
But no matter, the hands shot up, $5 more, $10 at a jump, and soon, Brian Wagner of Cabot, in the back of the tent, had $55 in hand and passed off the donation for the museum to Jane Greenwood, of the Kate and Jane friends of the museum.
The next pie went for $47, and others that followed topped $60.
Cora Veysey, the museum director’s daughter, ran some of the winning pies out to their elated new owners, including one that was said to be made by one of the region’s best bakers, and with Brownington blueberries to boot.
“This is a gorgeous pie,” Molly Veysey sang out with a smile.
