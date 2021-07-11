BROWNINGTON — The words of freed slave, Frederick Douglass, and the state’s first African American legislator and first African American college graduate, Alexander Twilight, as well as those of the late Northeast Kingdom novelist, Howard Frank Mosher were shared in an Independence Day reflection and gathering hosted by the Old Stone House Museum.
Museum Racial Equity Facilitator Roderick J. Owens, wearing a Fourth of July costume he would later wear to a holiday parade, led the event by serving as its orator and sharing the words, first of Douglass, then Mosher, and in closing, of the museum’s namesake and main protagonist, Alexander Lucius Twilight.
For the first hour of the event, Owens performed a dramatic reading of Douglass’s famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
He underscored at one point in his own speech, that the famous piece of writing had been delivered to a group of allies, an anti-slavery group, 169 years ago, in the year 1852; fully 76 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document and importance of which sets the stage for the Fourth of July celebrations held across the United States since that time.
Douglass had begun and concluded his 2-hour speech that day, when he was invited to address the group for its Independence Day gathering, with hope, stressed Owens. But the content of the speech underscored the nation’s hypocrisy and savage denial of justice and freedom for fully one-seventh of its people based on race.
The freedoms spoken of in the Declaration were not extending to those who remained enslaved, and Douglass had told those gathered that day 169 years ago. Owens spoke somberly his words on Sunday, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine, you may rejoice, I must mourn.”
He delivered the now-famous address at Rochester, N.Y.’s Corinthian Hall.
Owens read from Douglass’s speech and spoke lines of how slavery was a horrific reptile “coiled up in your nation’s bosom” that needed to be torn away forever in order for the promises of justice, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to belong to all the nation’s citizens.
He referred to all three of the late writers, saying Mosher worked to introduce some of the themes and stories to the region. He said Mosher’s novel he spoke of was “just like To Kill a Mockingbird … A Stranger in the Kingdom was written in 1989.”
Mosher’s goal was to help this isolated area of Vermont understand the issues that were confronted by people everywhere. “Who was the stranger in the kingdom? This is the story of my life.”
“I am happy and I am hopeful … we have made progress, but there is another 47-year-old black man that couldn’t be here today, and we watched him die in the street,” said Owens, “and we lived it for a year,” he said, referencing the murder of George Floyd.
He said, “After the stuff I saw last year … here’s the wonderful part about this, there are no right or wrong answers. We’re not going to solve anything today, we’re not … That uncomfortable feeling you feel, hopefully … that’s the feeling I get every time I walk into the average general store.”
Having those conversations that can feel uncomfortable are something he does all the time, said Owens. He hopes more allies are built for people who are disenfranchised when that level of community conversation happens. “There’s nothing wrong with being Conservative, there is something wrong with being about anti-Semitic, racist, misogynistic, sexist, any other horrible attribute we just referred to, that’s not character, that’s not leadership.”
The museum is at the beginning stage of a strategic planning process, and on Juneteenth (June 19th) the museum’s stakeholders gathered to chart the institution’s future vision and place in the region.
Under moody skies and with people bundled in wool sweaters and flannel on an uncharacteristically chilly Fourth, Owens, who has lived in the Northeast Kingdom for about 30 years, performed the late slave, headmaster and legislator, and author’s words for the group, hosting small discussions on race in the United States.
Questions for the Frederick Douglass & Beyond discussions in small groups were distributed by Old Stone House Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey, who several times had to fetch more wooden benches from a outbuilding next to the historic stone house, a dormitory for the Orleans County Grammar School which was the building’s original use, constructed during Twilight’s tenure at the school.
