BROWNINGTON — It is because of the trailblazing accomplishments, vision and perseverance of Vermont’s first-ever African-American legislator, Alexander Lucius Twilight, that the Old Stone House Museum exists and still stands as testimony to Twilight’s groundbreaking achievements.
Spencer Kuchle, the associate director of collections and interpretation at the museum, said in recent days that part of his work involves developing articles and online exhibits, and he draws on his Ph.D. in African American Studies to inform the work he does at the nonprofit cultural institution.
“As a museum dedicated to celebrating the life of Alexander Lucius Twilight — the first African American college graduate and legislator — and as a member of the Vermont African American Heritage Trail, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is committed to educating the public around the profound impact of African American history and culture on Orleans County, the state, and the nation,” said Kuchle.
A new online exhibit Kuchle created to celebrate Black History Month this year was recently posted on the museum’s website at: https://www.oldstonehousemuseum.org/online-exhibits/
Titled Henry Box Brown’s Rebirth, chronicles the life of Brown, who “was born into slavery in Louisa County, Virginia in 1815. At the age of 15, he was sent to Richmond to work in a tobacco factory. In 1849, Brown escaped to freedom by mailing himself from Richmond, Virginia to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a box measuring 3-feet long, 2-feet 8-inches deep and 2-feet wide,” the first slide of the exhibit states. “His story of courage and survival was featured at abolitionist meetings and soon led to Brown’s career as one of the first Black magicians.
“Word spread of Brown’s spectacular escape, and on April 12, 1849, Vermont’s Burlington Courier published a handed-down account of Brown’s harrowing tale entitled, ‘Wonderful Escape of a Slave.’ Though there were inaccuracies regarding the 350-mile trip that lasted 27 hours and cost Brown $86, the report accurately captured the peril and suffering Brown endured and was immediately reprinted in several newspapers, sparking interest across the country,” the online exhibit by Kuchle continues.
“With his story now public, Brown bean appearing at abolitionist meetings in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts, where he received his nickname ‘Box.’
“Though he had no public speaking experience, Brown was eager to tell his own story and correct mistakes in the published accounts,” the exhibit notes. “By September 1849, Brown documented his journey in a book, the Narrative of Henry Box Brown, ghostwritten and published by Charles Stearns. Broadsides and lithographs depicting the now infamous escape soon began appearing, and within a year, Brown had developed a full-blown theatrical presentation, which included a 49-scene moving panorama. A new production entitled ‘Henry Box Brown’s Mirror of Slavery’ opened in Boston on April 11, 1850.”
For his daring escape, which was so highly publicized after, Brown met with some criticism, notably (the exhibit lays out) from one of the most famous anti-slavery voices, Frederick Douglass, who, Kuchle states, “… criticized his [George Washington] Henderson had ties to the region through his work as a groundbreaking educator. But his introduction of the nation’s first anti-lynching bill goes unheralded. Similarly, students are taught about abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth, yet are much less likely to know about Henry Box Brown and how he flipped the script on Black performance in both the antebellum and Re-constructionist era.
“My latest interpretive work and exhibit develop focuses on telling a more complete story of regional and national history that includes the narratives of those who have been written out of history, a fellow African American abolitionist for making it more difficult for others to use the same means of escape. Indeed, there were consequences,” said Kuchle. “Smith was arrested after attempting to ship others to Philadelphia, and in November 1849, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.”
Brown’s famous show and story was not only told to United States audiences, but overseas.
“While abroad, Brown’s anti-slavery productions grew increasingly elaborate, but he came under further criticism from his former partner, James C.A. Smith for failing to purchase his family back when their enslavers offered the opportunity,” the exhibit by Kuchle includes. “As a result, Brown left the abolitionist circuit and began to shift his focus from singing and acting out scenes related to slavery to performances involving magic tricks and mesmerism, frequently reenacting his unboxing and other acts of escapism from sacks and shackles. Yet, within a year, two scathing reviews in the Wolverhampton Herald referred to Brown’s presentation as ‘a gross and palpable exaggeration’ filled with conceit, vanity, and egotistical stupidity of the Box Brown school.’ In response, Brown sued the paper for libel and was awarded damages.”
Father Of Black History Month
Kuchle said it is thanks to Carter Woodson that the calendar today devotes the month of February to celebrating Black History.
“Carter Woodson was committed to fostering an understanding of the contributions of African Americans to our nation’s history,” said Kuchle. “Woodson, whose parents had been enslaved, worked in the West Virginia coal mines and entered high school at the age of 20, finishing within two years. After teaching and serving as a school principal, Woodson attended Berea College and went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and Ph.D. from Harvard University, before becoming a professor and dean of arts and sciences at Howard University.
“When he was barred from attending meetings of the American Historical Association, despite being a member, Woodson formed the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915. His goal was to showcase the lives of African Americans whose stories were ‘overlooked, ignored, and even suppressed by the writers of history textbooks and teachers who use them.’
“In 1926, Negro History Week was launched at schools across the country to empower Black Americans and educate all students around the many ways American history has been shaped by African Americans,” Kuchle continued. “Nearly a century later, Woodson’s legacy lives on in what is now Black History month.”
Another figure from history whose voice is remembered and celebrated by the museum and Kuchle is George Washington Henderson.
Kuchle, who has authored articles for the North Star Monthly on Brown and Henderson, and the exhibit he created about Brown for the Old Stone House Museum this year, said they “… illustrate Woodson’s claim that the stories of both heroic and everyday African Americans are often consigned to the lower shelves of history.
“Henderson had ties to the region through his work as a groundbreaking educator. But his introduction of the nation’s first anti-lynching bill goes unheralded,” said Kuchle. “Similarly, students are taught about abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth, yet are much less likely to know about Henry Box Brown and how he flipped the script on Black performance in both the antebellum and Re-constructionist era.
“My latest interpretive work and exhibit develop focuses on telling a more complete story of regional and national history that includes the narratives of those who have been written out of history.”
Orleans County Links To Black History
Kuchle has also written a series of recent articles about historical connections to Black History in Orleans County.
He said, “The articles I wrote for the North Star Monthly on the Uncle Tom’s Cabin mural, the Charles Kerins portrait of Alexander Twilight and the recent commissioning of a new portrait by the Vermont state legislature, and the emergence of Black dolls at Christmastime Fairs held by abolitionist groups related to interpretive work I had done on objects at the Old Stone House Museum. All three artifacts are inextricably linked to the history of Orleans County and led to deeper explorations into issues related to Vermont’s role in the fight for abolition and how the past can inform responses to contemporary controversies around who gets to decide how history is told.
“… research was fascinating and enabled me to connect with members of the community and build upon their research and lived experience. For instance, Scott Wheeler, publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal, provided insights into the history of the East Side Restaurant, which housed the mural that was removed from its interior in the 1980s. Scott had done an extensive story on Gertrude Essaff and her family, who opened the restaurant in the 1940s,” Kuchle shared. “I had the opportunity to meet one of the family members, Mike, who had cut out the panels and was in contact with his brother, Paul Essaff, who planned to visit, but died earlier this month. There is still a mystery around how the panels came to be there in the first place.
“A similar mystery was at the center of a Black doll gifted to the museum by Stella Halpern, who summered on Island Pond and bought the doll at an auction in 2003. I read a newspaper article in the Barton Chronicle about how a group of students from the East Burke School were inspired, following a presentation by Halpern in 2013, to do research into the doll’s origins, speculating that it may have been left behind by a child traveling on Vermont’s Underground Railroad.”
Kuchle continued, “I was interested in investigating what the students discovered and turned to my colleague, Bob Hunt, who followed up with Peggy Day Gibson, the museum’s former director. Gibson visited the East Burke School with Halpern and reported that the students learned the doll belonged to the White grandmother of the owner of the house in which the doll was found. As a child, she brought the doll with her from Boston. So, I immediately thought about the connection to the Christmastime Fairs, the largest of which was in Boston, where Black dolls were sold to support local abolitionist societies.
“I was equally fascinated by the Kerins portrait of Twilight, done in the 1950s, which portrays the African American subject as White. I learned that Kerins was pressured to whitewash all non-white subjects and used this information as a starting point for considering parallels between artistic representations and the whitewashing of history that is taking place through the banning of books, Critical Race Theory, and the 1619 Project.”
Of his article on Henderson for the North Star, Kuchle said, “The piece on George Washington Henderson emerged from a consideration of debates over voter suppression and intimidation of Blacks during the period of Reconstruction. Henderson is a local hero, having served as president of Craftsbury Academy and the Newport Graded School. However, I wanted to draw attention to his profound impact as a scholar and leader at the national level as the first Black member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and as the person who wrote and introduced the first anti-lynching legislation.
“The exhibit and article on Henry Box Brown were a direct result of my scholarship on performing Blackness,” said Kuchle of the online exhibit he created for The Old Stone House Museum, which went live online in January. “I had studied Brown while getting my Ph.D. in African American Studies and wanted to know more about his performances in Vermont.
“I spent two years in a post-doctoral appointment at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and co-curated an exhibit called Backtalk: Artists on Native, African and African American Stereotypes https://stereotypes.africa.si.edu. The focus was on artists subverting stereotypes through appropriating them. Though Henry Box Brown was not a part of this exhibit, he was brilliant at using his performance art to contest stereotypes.
“The exhibit on Henry Box Brown is intended as an exclusively online exhibit for Black History Month,” shared Kuchle. “The goal is to follow up with presentations and educational materials when the museum opens in mid-May.”
