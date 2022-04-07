BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was awarded $376,000 in congressionally-directed funding thanks to Sen. Patrick Leahy in the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 16.
These funds will allow the museum to hire additional educational staff to offer in-school and after-school programs year-round as part of its new “Home of Choices Studies” program.
“First and foremost, we thank Sen. Leahy’s team and Sen. Leahy himself, along with United States taxpayers,” Molly Veysey, museum executive director, said. “We also thank all those who helped us submit a successful application, including the community, nonprofit, business and individual partners who wrote letters of support.
“These funds are truly a game changer for us, at a time when we have already been growing as an institution,” Veysey added. “We can finally begin offering schools throughout the Northeast Kingdom and Northern Vermont unique opportunities to learn their own community’s history through a hands-on, engaging program that will take place both at school and on our beautiful campus.”
The Home of Choice Studies program derives its name from African American Alexander Lucius Twilight who declared the village of Brownington to be “the home of my choice.” The funds will be used to support existing, on-site educational programs at the museum while also enabling the hiring of an in-school education director. The person in this new position will develop a menu of workshops offered to schools and manage a staff of AmeriCorps members who will deliver programming in after-school and in-school enrichment formats.
Funds will also support archival and collections work aimed at developing curricula for the Home of Choice Studies program. The curricula will offer a menu of learning opportunities from which teachers, administrators and families can choose.
“The entire museum community is committed to a vibrant and rich educational program,” Carmen Jackson, museum board of trustees president said. “We believe this new program will positively engage students throughout Northern Vermont.”
Born on Sept. 23, 1795, Alexander Lucius Twilight graduated from Middlebury College in 1823, becoming the first African American graduate of any United States college or university. In 1829 he was hired to be principal of the Orleans County Grammar School and was minister to the Brownington Congregational Church. In 1836 he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives, becoming the first African American to serve in a state legislature. Under his leadership, the Orleans County Grammar School thrived as a co-educational institution attracting both boys and girls from throughout New England who came from as far away as Boston and Montreal. Between 1834 and 1836, Twilight designed and built a four-story granite dormitory, which he called Athenian Hall.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was established by the Orleans County Historical Society and has been operating as a museum since 1926. It has now grown from one building to become a historic site with seven restored buildings and three neighboring structures, all dating from the early 1800s. Dedicated to its mission to preserve, educate and inspire, the museum annually attracts nearly 10,000 visitors from across the country and abroad.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is located in the Brownington Historic District just off Hinman Settler’s Road in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The museum is open mid-May to mid-October, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, call (802) 754-2022 or visit www.OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
