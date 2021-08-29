Old Stone House Museum’s Twilight Stars Party Returns Sept. 4

BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village’s annual Twilight Stars Party returns after a year off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The festivities will feature live music with Evansville Transit Authority, food with Runaway Tomato and the Ladies Aid Society of Brownington, a beer garden, and astronomy with Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
The party starts at the base of Prospect Hill with music, food and drink. Families are encouraged to attend to enjoy games for children, and then later to gaze at the late-summer night sky. At twilight, Farlice-Rubio will lead participants to the top of the hill where telescopes will be on hand to journey through the cosmos. Participants will learn how to recognize constellations and hear stories from past generations of star gazers.
“There is no better place to learn astronomy than outdoors under a starry sky in this epic location,” Molly Veysey, executive director of the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, said. “Bobby makes it fun for all ages, whether you want to learn the constellations or simply hear the amazing stories he tells.”
To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit: https://www.oldstonehousemuseum.org/twilight-stars-party/
Volunteers are needed to run the party as well and can bring their entire family for free. Those interested in volunteering may contact Gillian Dacierno at publicprograms@oldstonehousemuseum.org.
To protect our guests from COVID-19, the museum has instituted protocols to ensure safety. Following United States Center for Disease Control recommendations, all participants are required to wear masks indoors, keep at least three feet of social distance from those outside your group, and stay home if not feeling well. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
