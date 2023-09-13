Old Stone House Supporters Offering Reward To Catch Tower Vandals

BROWNINGTON — Neighbors of the Old Stone House Museum are offering a reward to anyone who helps bring to justice those who spray-painted swastikas there last weekend.

Ellen Harvey said it was she and her husband, while on a walk with their dog Sunday morning, who discovered the hateful acts of vandalism on the museum’s Prospect Hill Observation Tower.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments