Old Stone House Supporters Offering Reward To Catch Tower Vandals

BROWNINGTON — Neighbors of the Old Stone House Museum are offering a reward to anyone who helps bring to justice those who spray-painted swastikas there last weekend.
Ellen Harvey said it was she and her husband, while on a walk with their dog Sunday morning, who discovered the hateful acts of vandalism on the museum’s Prospect Hill Observation Tower.
“Of course we were horrified and nauseated,” she said upon discovering multiple swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks painted on the tower.
Harvey, whose home is near the museum property, described the tower on the hill as a majestic spot with an amazing view that many people appreciate.
Her husband alerted police to the vandalism, and she called a museum official. Later, they would join museum officials and other volunteers in the effort to erase the graffiti.
The museum trustees shared a statement earlier this week noting how “grieved” they were that such an act would happen there.
“While we’re sure such stunningly offensive sentiments are held by a tiny minority, we are grieved by any display of hatred and dismayed to have it occur on museum property.”
State police are investigating the crime. They believe sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:45 Sunday morning orange spray paint was used to deface the tower with the anti-Semitic images and messaging. They said the act is a “hate crime,” which means the state’s attorney can seek an enhanced penalty for those responsible.
Police are asking for the public to provide any information that leads to the person or people responsible.
Harvey said she and her husband decided that they wanted to help incentivize someone to come forward with information and pledged money for a reward.
“We wanted to in a way say ‘no, we won’t stand for this, and we don’t want this thing happening in our community,” she said. “There are parameters as to what is acceptable, and this is not acceptable.”
She said as students of history, she and her husband know that through the years, people have been apathetic to bad acts when they could have spoken up. She said she wants the perpetrator(s) of this crime to face justice.
And she’s not alone. Others have pledged money to increase the reward. As of Wednesday evening it was up to $2,000, and expected to grow. She said if anyone wants to help make the financial incentive even greater, to email her at oldfriendsbook@hotmail.com.
“We’re just people in the community who are drawing a line in the sand to say ‘no, not in our neighborhood,” said Harvey.
She said she’ll gladly dole out the reward money to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who defaced the tower with hateful images.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Or text keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Trustees noted that this incident is an opportunity to impress upon people to learn the lessons from history. “One of them is that hatred and prejudice cannot be taken lightly. Six million Jews, as well as people of other ethnicities and religions, died horrific deaths under Hitler for no reason other than that they were Jewish. We must be ever vigilant that history does not repeat itself.”
