Old Tyme Christmas Canceled For Second Straight Year

LANCASTER — Olde Tyme Christmas remains on hold.
Event organizers Lancaster Renaissance decided to cancel the annual holiday celebration for a second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision was made in late September in response to rising COVID numbers in local schools and the vaccination status for children ages 5 to 11.
The White Mountains Regional School District has reported 183 cases for the current school year, including 107 at Lancaster Elementary.
“It was mostly the kids we were concerned about,” said Lancaster Renaissance committee member Linda Hutchins.
This year, Lancaster Renaissance successfully staged the Lancaster Block Party (formerly Lancaster Street Fair) in July and Lancaster Fall Fest in October, holding both events outside to mitigate the COVID transmission risk.
However, Olde Tyme Christmas is built around well-attended indoor activities at various venues, which poses a high transmission risk.
Those events could not be moved outdoors due to winter weather concerns.
Hutchins expressed hope that Olde Tyme Christmas would return in December 2022.
For more information, or to volunteer to assist Lancaster Renaissance with its efforts, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Ourcommunitiesrock
COVID NUMBERS
Littleton reported 76 active cases on Monday, the highest total north of the notch.
There were also 32 in Haverhill, 18 in Lancaster, 16 in Bethlehem, 15 in Colebrook, 11 in Whitefield, 10 in Lisbon, 10 in Monroe, 8 in Northumberland, 7 in Carroll, 7 in Lyman, 5 in Dalton, 5 in Franconia, 5 in Pittsburg, 5 in Stewartstown, and fewer than five in Bath, Columbia, Easton, Stratford, and Sugar Hill.
Overall New Hampshire reported 155,711 active cases and 367 hospitalizations as of Nov. 24, with 55 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 61 percent with at least one dose.
