Olympia Sports Closing Littleton, Newport Locations
The Olympia Sports location in Littleton, N.H., is slated to close by September. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Olympia Sports is going out of business.

The Maine-based sporting goods chain announced last week that it will be closing its remaining 35 stores by the end of September and liquidation.

