Olympia Sports Closing Littleton, Newport Locations

The Maine-based sporting goods chain announced last week that it will be closing its remaining 35 stores by the end of September and liquidation.
Liquidation sales have begun at all locations, including ones on Meadow Street in Littleton and Route 5 in Newport.
“It’s incredible disappointing and heartbreaking, not only for the employees but also for the loyal customers and everyone that has done their best to help us thrive,” said one employee, who declined to give their name.
Added another employee, “I was pretty bummed and sad. And shocked.”
Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company in 2019.
JackRabbit immediately closed half of the Olympia Sports stores at the time, including one at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury.
JackRabbit, owned by a private equity firm, was sold in December to North Carolina-based Fleet Feet. An email to Fleet Feet on Saturday was not immediately returned.
