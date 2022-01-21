Omicron Surges In The NEK; STJ School Closes

Like in other parts of the state, the omicron surge has pushed COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom to new heights.
The true extent of the new cases is not fully known, both because there is a lag in some reporting by the Health Department and because of the greater reliance on at-home tests which require residents to report their results on the Health Department website for positives to be included in the new cases counts.
While still updating the Vermont COVID dashboard daily, the Health Department recently announced they would delay the daily update time because of high case counts requiring more time to process the data.
With each daily update, the Health Department routinely revises past days as more information comes to light, sometimes adding extra cases more than 2 weeks ago.
Recent updates show the NEK reached a new high for average daily cases on Jan. 9 when the region was averaging 84.6 cases per day, according to the data available from the Health Department Friday. Five of the NEK’s top 10 days for new infections have occurred since Jan. 5.
The region’s last COVID fatality was also on Jan. 9.
The rising number of cases is having an impact across the region, with shuttered schools, daycares and employee absences.
One of the latest was St. Johnsbury School, which could not open Friday due to a shortage of staff.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent made the announcement Thursday evening in a school-wide email and call.
“Due to the number of staff absences already indicated, we will be unable to staff our building safely, so there will be no school tomorrow, Friday, January 21,” announced Ricca, resulting in the the prek-8 school’s nearly 700 students missing the school day.
