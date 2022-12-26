Omnibus Bill Funding Projects In Lyndon, Newport
A woman walks down a road flanked with flowers near the Alexander Twilight Theater at the Lyndon State College campus. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

Two local projects will be among the beneficiaries of the recently passed 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, funding the government for the coming fiscal year. The bill included several key provisions championed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT).

Community projects championed by Rep. Welch and Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, will address access to mental health care, affordable housing, and healthy and affordable foods. The projects received a total of $212 million in funding, including support for 15 community projects submitted by Rep. Welch.

