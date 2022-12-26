Omnibus Bill Funding Projects In Lyndon, Newport

Two local projects will be among the beneficiaries of the recently passed 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, funding the government for the coming fiscal year. The bill included several key provisions championed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT).
Community projects championed by Rep. Welch and Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, will address access to mental health care, affordable housing, and healthy and affordable foods. The projects received a total of $212 million in funding, including support for 15 community projects submitted by Rep. Welch.
In the Northeast Kingdom, a $750,000 appropriation will modernize the energy efficiency of the Alexander Twilight Theater, at NVU-Lyndon. “The Alexander Twilight Theater is a sought-after community space for academic, cultural, and community activities,” Rep. Welch stated. “This funding will enable significant upgrades to provide safe and efficient spaces for gathering and performance.”
In Newport, $500,000 will go toward upgrades to the Gardner Park grandstand and ball field. “The grandstand has been a fixture in Gardner Park for over 80 years and is one of only a few original wooden structures left in Vermont,” Welch stated. “This funding will facilitate structural repairs and major updates to make it fully usable by the public again and ADA accessible.”
The bill also includes funding for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, advances vital reforms included in the Electoral Count Act to ensure the integrity of future presidential elections, and reaffirms the United States’ support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland against Russian aggression.
The Omnibus appropriates a $44.5 billion giveaway to Ukraine. This brings the total US spending on Ukraine’s military to over $100 billion – approximately 50 percent more than Russia’s entire military budget! This money is spent in a conflict that does not affect US security, yet one that would likely have not occurred were it not for prior US meddling in the region.
Pork to fund the demise of this country and those captured agencies that promote the Globalist technocratic anti-freedom rule by monopolies and dispersal of their woke propaganda.
