Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Littleton Fire Rescue had swearing-in ceremony for new hires and for staff promotions. Left to right, all one row: Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen; LFR Capt. Chad Miller; Firefighter Quintin Ross, Firefighter Matt Leary, Firefighter Scott Magoon, Lt. Chris Gagnon, Firefighter Tony Ellingwood, Firefighter Tim Monahan, Firefighter Cameron Robidoux, Lt.Paul Ingersoll, and Firefighter Tim Muldoon. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Interim Littleton Fire Rescue Chief David Hougthon address the 30-some friends and family members of the LFR firefighters/EMTs who were recently sworn in as new hires or promoted. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Littleton Fire Rescue had swearing-in ceremony for new hires and for staff promotions. Left to right, all one row: Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen; LFR Capt. Chad Miller; Firefighter Quintin Ross, Firefighter Matt Leary, Firefighter Scott Magoon, Lt. Chris Gagnon, Firefighter Tony Ellingwood, Firefighter Tim Monahan, Firefighter Cameron Robidoux, Lt.Paul Ingersoll, and Firefighter Tim Muldoon. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Interim Littleton Fire Rescue Chief David Hougthon address the 30-some friends and family members of the LFR firefighters/EMTs who were recently sworn in as new hires or promoted. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — It’s something that Littleton Fire Rescue has been wanting to do for some time - have a commanding officer on every shift and call.
That effort took a big leap forward last week when nine firefighters/emergency medical technicians were officially sworn in as new hires or recent hires and some promoted to shift leaders during a ceremony in the fire station that included about 30 of their spouses, children and family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.