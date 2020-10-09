LITTLETON — It’s something that Littleton Fire Rescue has been wanting to do for some time - have a commanding officer on every shift and call.

That effort took a big leap forward last week when nine firefighters/emergency medical technicians were officially sworn in as new hires or recent hires and some promoted to shift leaders during a ceremony in the fire station that included about 30 of their spouses, children and family members.

