ST. JOHNSBURY — The weather wasn’t the only cool thing about Saturday’s Founders Celebration Dog Party at Dog Mtn. as canines and their human friends enjoyed the annual tribute to celebrate the lives and loves of Dog Mountain founders, the late Stephen and Gwen Huneck.

The familiar vibe was warm as dogs raced around the 148-acre property, plunged into the pond, mingled and ate with their owners and other dogs, and walked the trails. The latter part of the day was all theirs, with dog contests, dog agility courses and lawn games, visits to The Doggie Walk of Fame with Pup-arazzi, and visits to the facility’s Dog Chapel. Almost every square inch of the chapel is covered with photos and fond remembrances of dogs.

Dog Mountain’s annual Summer Dog Party will be held Aug. 6.

