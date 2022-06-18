Ezra does some business with Christine Fournier of Haven Healing Arts, which offers holistic pet care and is located in the Ralston Mill building in St. Johnsbury. Among other things, Haven Healing Arts helps people grieving the loss of their pets. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Badger, left, a Great Pyrenese, and Ruby, partly husky, malamute and German Shepherd, dwarf the Dog Mtn. landscape with equal parts size and affability at Saturday's Founders Celebration. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Ezra's expression says it all after having done business with Haven Healing Arts, a St. Johnsbury-based holistic pet care business which specializes in all things good for pets. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The weather wasn’t the only cool thing about Saturday’s Founders Celebration Dog Party at Dog Mtn. as canines and their human friends enjoyed the annual tribute to celebrate the lives and loves of Dog Mountain founders, the late Stephen and Gwen Huneck.
The familiar vibe was warm as dogs raced around the 148-acre property, plunged into the pond, mingled and ate with their owners and other dogs, and walked the trails. The latter part of the day was all theirs, with dog contests, dog agility courses and lawn games, visits to The Doggie Walk of Fame with Pup-arazzi, and visits to the facility’s Dog Chapel. Almost every square inch of the chapel is covered with photos and fond remembrances of dogs.
Dog Mountain’s annual Summer Dog Party will be held Aug. 6.
