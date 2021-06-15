On Eve Of Hearing, Accused Bomb Maker Calls Case ‘Stupid’

On the eve of a hearing to determine if she poses a danger to herself and others, the Conway woman accused of planting explosive devices in the cars of a Franconia couple and at the courthouse in Littleton is calling the case “stupid” and moved to have it dismissed.
In a handwritten motion to dismiss that was received by Grafton Superior Court on June 3, Grace Woodham, said, “This case is stupid; if I’m making bombs and repeatedly failing then I’m incompetent and therefore not dangerous; if I’m not making bombs despite adequate technological know-how, I’m still not dangerous.”
In January, a Grafton Superior Court judge dismissed the 18 felony and misdemeanor charges filed against Woodham in 2019.
That dismissal comes after Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick and Mark Sisti, Woodham’s defense attorney, agreed that Woodham is currently not mentally competent to stand trial, per a competency and restorability evaluation completed by Eric Drogin, a clinical and forensic psychiatrist from Hingham, Mass.
Under RSA 135:17-a, the New Hampshire statute on the state hospital and insane persons, a defendant’s criminal charges can be dismissed if that defendant cannot be restored to competency within 12 months.
On Thursday, a dangerousness hearing is scheduled at the superior court.
The outcome of that proceeding will determine whether or not Woodham, 32, is involuntarily committed to the state’s secured psychiatric unit (SPU) in Concord.
In her motion to dismiss, Woodham said she has a “fairly serious” medical condition for which she is not being treated and there’s no guarantee things would improve in an in-patient setting because she does not suffer from primary psychological illness.
“I have no idea what the state thinks is wrong with me and frankly think the allegations of mental illness are sexist,” she wrote. “There is no purpose in being ‘treated’ for something that happened 2 1/2 years ago — I think we can agree we’ve all missed the boat on this one.”
In a second handwritten motion, Woodham sought to compel discovery to obtain the results of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms testing on lighter fluid in the bottles she allegedly used as improvised explosive devices; audio-visual recordings and notes from a Franconia police interview with one of the victims; data from the digital devices belonging to the two victims, to include their emails, texts and website history; audio recordings of interviews conducted by Littleton police and Littleton’s correspondence with Franconia police; and grand jury testimony.
In a third motion to dismiss, Woodham said, “The state’s conception of the facts of my case don’t really seem congruent with reality; I have no idea what they think would be accomplished by sending me back to the SPU given that they’ve made it excruciating clear that they don’t have the expertise to treat my medical issues, neither do they think there’s anything wrong with me, psychologically speaking.
“Under RSA 135:17, I was supposed to be examined within 45 days and then had my bail status reviewed repeatedly until then,” she wrote. “This didn’t happen. Likewise, I’ve been held here while designated incompetent by agreement nearly a year, all of which are massive violations of my due process rights. Under those conditions, waiting nine months for a dangerousness hearing also violates speedy trial.”
On June 7, Judge Lawrence MacLeod dismissed all three motions, stating that Woodham is represented by legal counsel and the motions are denied without prejudice to their being submitted by her attorney.
For the hearing on Thursday, the sole person on the defense witness list filed by Sisti is Drogin.
The sole person on the state’s witness list is New Hampshire Forensic Examiner Jennifer Mayer-Cox.
Since June 2019, except for a brief time held at the SPU in Concord, Woodham has been held without bail and on preventative detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections after the judge determined she represents a danger to herself and others.
Her first arrest in Franconia was in May 2019 and came after several months of allegedly stalking the couple.
According to court documents, the man is her alleged romantic interest.
Woodham was charged with a felony criminal threatening for sending a letter through the U.S. mail to the state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area and threatening to blow up the mountain, where one of the victims worked.
According to search warrants, bottle devices were found in the engine compartments of the couple’s vehicles.
None of the alleged devices in vehicles or the one at the courthouse, where the couple had gone to take out a restraining order against Woodham, had detonated.
In January, the superior court dismissed felony counts of criminal threatening, drug possession (heroin and crack cocaine), possession of an infernal machine (for allegedly planting a chemical-reaction bomb or similar device on the fire escape of Littleton courthouse), and false report of explosives, and misdemeanor counts of stalking, contempt of court, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.