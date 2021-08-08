DANVILLE — Canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, COVID wasn’t done quite just yet with the Danville Fair.
COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the featured events at the return of the fair this year. Outside of that, it was as if the fair had never taken a year off as music, farm animals, a cornhole tournament and a parade enlivened the town green in its return.
Patrons cheered as Alice Blair and Ernie Racenet rolled by in a vintage maroon 1935 Ford convertible, chauffered by Abel Toll. Born in 1919, Ms. Blair is the town elder, while Mr. Racenet was born in 1925. A sign on the car paid the two tribute: “Danville’s Most Valuable Treasures.”
The Danville Town Band, The Kingdom All Stars and the Toasters kept the music going all day long. Revelers also enjoyed cow plop bingo, cornhole and other games. A special event that had been set up to mark the 150th anniversary of the August 1871 opening of the train station in town, was “canceled due to COVID,” according to a sign put up at the former train depot on Peacham Rd.
