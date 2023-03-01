MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee on Wednesday heard additional testimony on H.258.
Once again, it was in favor of the bill.
Jeanne Collins-Deweese, former president of the Vermont Superintendents Association, offered strong support for H.258 – which would end public funding for most private schools and pose an existential threat to Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
“In my view, H.258 is fundamentally about support for Vermont’s public education system and its ability to serve all Vermont students with rich and equitable opportunities within a transparent and accountable funding system,” said Collins-Deweese.
To watch the hearing visit youtube.com/@VTHouseEd.
To date, the committee has received testimony from eight supporters of H.258, and no one against.
As written, the proposed legislation would allow continued public funding for SJA and LI, but school officials argue the attached conditions are tantamount to a state takeover, and would lay the groundwork for the dismantling of the schools.
The House Education Committee is expected to resume discussion of the bill on Friday afternoon.
NEK CONCERNS
Rep. Terri Williams (R-Granby), who represents the 10-town Essex-Caledonia House district, said her corner of the state would become a public school desert without private schools.
Cash-strapped rural communities cannot afford new school construction or operation costs, she said, and high schoolers would face longer commutes without guaranteed transportation if SJA and LI closed.
Some, including Collins-Deweese, have suggested the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon area could establish a shared public high school as a solution.
However, Williams said, such a massive undertaking could not be completed by the bill’s proposed effective date on July 1, 2028.
“How can we [in the Northeast Kingdom] solve this crisis if the bill were to pass?” Williams asked.
Collins-Deweese was unsure.
“I couldn’t answer,” she said.
Even though H.258 makes exceptions for Vermont’s historic academies, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy officials have doubts.
“That exception depends on us becoming very different institutions, stripped of many of the things our communities cherish about us. There is no mistaking the intention to make us into a public school through designation,” said SJA Headmaster Sharon Howell.
LI officials agreed, adding, “On the surface, it appears that the four independent schools are protected, however the new guidelines would effectively force us to adopt many, if not all, of the restrictions placed on public schools.”
Those restrictions could cause LI and SJA to lower their quality standards and hiring standards — and potentially open the door for public school districts to buy out private institutions.
The outcome could be catastrophic for local communities, including the approximately 1,300 students enrolled at LI and SJA.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute have launched letter-writing campaigns in opposition to H.258 and its sister bill, S.66.
Rep. Williams has encouraged concerned citizens and school supporters to email local legislators, members of the House and Senate Education Committees, and Gov. Phil Scott.
As of last week more than 150 residents – many from the Northeast Kingdom – have already contacted the committee with opinions on H.258.
“I will be fine if we receive a whole bunch more,” Williams said.
TESTIMONY IN FAVOR
H.258 was written after the Supreme Court ruled public funding for private schools was “all or nothing,” and could not be withheld from religious schools.
Collins-Deweese supported the bill because, she said, taxpayers should not be required to fund private schools that discriminate against LGBTQ and other populations.
“The question before you today is not whether or not to have private schools. The question is whether [Vermont] believes in the democratic principles of public education and is committed to support with public funds an equitable, transparent and accountable public education system for all of Vermont’s children, regardless of ability, religion, sexual orientation,” she said.
Even though H.258 is meant to block public funding of private religious schools, testimony to the House Education Committee has frequently strayed to secular, financial matters.
Like other public school advocates, Collins-Deweese said private schools charge above-average tuition and siphon money out of the Vermont education system, forcing public schools to either raise taxes or cut costs.
In addition, she said, because of selective admissions at private schools, public education bears the brunt of special education costs, creating an added taxpayer burden.
“When money leaves the public education system and flows to the private education system, the students “left behind” suffer the pressures of a district needing to offer equitable opportunities and lawfully mandated programming with fewer dollars available. While the number of private school students is relatively small (about 5%), shifting state dollars to private schools destabilizes resources for the 95% who attend public schools,” Collins-Deweese said.
Collins-Deweese didn’t outright oppose the existence of private schools.
“I have no problem with a private school defining their mission and finding their fit,” she said. “I’m a product of 12 years of Catholic school that my parents paid for so … I believe there’s a place in the system for that.”
However, when students of Vermont’s publicly funded private schools described the life-changing impacts, she downplayed the significance.
“The stories and perspectives of these students are legitimate and useful. However, I don’t agree that a move to a private school is the only way to address the issues that occur in public schools. Nor do these issues only occur in public schools. Harassment and bullying is rampant across our culture with both children and adults, and all schools, public or private, are a microcosm of our society.”
Collins-Deweese was the eighth person to testify in favor of the bill.
The others have been Peter Burrows (Superintendent and President, Vermont Superintendents Association), Andrew Jones (Assistant Superintendent, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District), Jay Nichols (Executive Director, Vermont Principals’ Association), Neil Odell (President, Vermont School Boards Association), Falko Schilling (Advocacy Director, ACLU of Vermont), Beth St. James (Legislative Counsel, Office of Legislative Counsel) and bill sponsor Rep. Edye Graning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.