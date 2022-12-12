One person was injured following a single-car accident in Littleton, N.H., over the weekend. Littleton Police report that 64-year-old Laura Silva-Messina was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital after her vehicle crashed into a multi-unit apartment building at 198 Union St. at 9 p.m. Saturday. The building did not suffer significant structural damage and none of the tenants were hurt. No arrests were made and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

